Two stars of two of the most successful series of recent years, 'Cobra Kai' and 'Euphoria', will work together on a new project. Here, check out the full story.

'Cobra Kai’ of Netflix and ‘Euphoria’ of HBO are two of the most successful teen series of recent years. So, it’s not surprising that their cast, especially their young stars, are being cast in upcoming projects.

Euphoria is currently airing its second season, but it has already been renewed for a third season. The series stars Zendaya as the drug addict Rue. Meanwhile, ‘Cobra Kai’ follows up the story of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso almost 40 years after the events of the fist Karate Kid.

However, the stars of Cobra Kai aren’t Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, but the new generation of fighters. Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan and Peyton List have also stolen the show.

Cobra Kai and Euphoria stars will team up for a new movie

Now, Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Cobra Kai’s Paul Walter Hauser will star in the upcoming movie National Anthem. The project will also feature the talents of Halsey, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and newcomer Derek Hinkey.

The movie, which will be a drama, will be directed by Tony Tost, who will make his directorial debut. According to Deadline, the film will revolve around 'gritty hunt' for a valuable Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some of the characters will be after “fortune” and others want to return the item to its home.

"I'm especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them," Tost said in a statement according to Digital Spy. The movie will be filmed in New Mexico.