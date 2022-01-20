Just as happened most of the main characters of the 3 Karate Kid films starred by Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai fans wonder if there is a chance to see Hilary Swank being part of the next season of the show. Producer Jon Hurwitz gives a clue about it.

Cobra Kai is a trip to the future. It answers the question of what happened with the main characters of the Karate Kid saga. However, most of its success came due to the nostalgic blows it constantly throws. All of a sudden crossing again with good memories is a powerful resource Jon Hurwitz and company use frequently. Regarding this topic, could it be possible to see Karate Kid IV's main protagonist Hilary Swank joining Ralph Macchio and William Zabka's new adventures?

Why not, could be the answer to the latter question. If Cobra Kai has already pampered its elder (sorry) fans with the visits of Ali (Elisabeth Shue), Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), why could not the fierce Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) come back?

In fact, Swank's appearance could be the very first crossover Cobra Kai has. On the four seasons cast so far, just Karate Kid's first three movie characters have reappeared. All of them have had, someway somehow, contact previously with either Daniel LaRusso or Johny Lawrence, but Julie Pierce's story happened in a different time a place, with mighty Mr. Miyagi as the only bond with the past tale.

Could Hilary Swank join Cobra Kai?

Jon Hurwitz, Cobra Kai's creator, director, writer, and executive producer, has been questioned about the possibility of witnessing Julie Pierce and Daniel LaRusso's first encounter ever. His answer will completely drive the saga's fans mad.

"We can say that we talk about her and maybe we’ve met her, maybe we’ve worked with her, maybe we haven’t. We can’t tell you anything! It’s gonna continue to be a question until either she shows up or the series ends and we welcome the question every time!", said Hurwitz to Fandom.

Nevertheless, the incorporation of Hilary Swank into the cast of Cobra Kai is not a matter of the tastes of the production and creative team. Same Hurwitz let this clear: "All we can say about her is we love Hilary Swank. We think she’s a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise. She was taught by Mr. Miyagi and she’s somebody who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can’t say if she’ll return, we can’t say how she’d return if she was going to return.”

The life before Cobra Kai

The Karate Kid's first movie came out in December 1984. After the huge success it achieved, three more films were added to its family. Chapters two and three, also directed by legendary John G.Avildesen, saw the light in 1986 and 1989, respectively, and The Next Karate Kid, or chapter 4, the very first not to include Ralph Macchio but Hilary Swank, appeared on Cinemas in 1994, under the direction of Christopher Cain.