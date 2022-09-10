The fifth season of Cobra Kai hit Netflix this Friday and it has become a critical hit. Here, check out if the streamer has renewed the action drama for another season.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix with a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans loved every second of it. The Karate Kid spin-off is better than ever, and after new storylines and intrigues for the characters of the Valley, many fans want to know how the story will continue… Or if it is going to continue.

This season, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) finally become friends (not frenemies!) and they are truly on the same side, joined by Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), to try to stop Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), after he took over the Cobra Kai dojo while John Kreese (Martin Kove) is still behind bars.

As always, there’s a fair dose of teenage drama and superb fights. While the Cobra Kai’s phenomenon isn’t slowing down, Netflix is quite known for its unpredictability sometimes. So, what has the streamer said about Season 6? Here, check out what we know so far.

Netflix: Is there going to be another season of Cobra Kai?

Netflix hasn’t renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth season, but after the success of Season 5, the announcement shouldn’t take too long. On the other hand, co-creator Jon Hurwitz made some comments regarding the possibility of a sixth season.

On Twitter, Hurwitz responded to a fan who asked when was season 6 being filmed and if it was written yet. “Season 6 has not yet been written. Will get on that after filming Obliterated, but lots of kickass ideas are already percolating!," he wrote. This is good news for fans, confirming that there are plans for another season.

While Season 5 left the majority of the characters in a good place, there’s still some loose ends such as (spoiler) Kreese escaping from prison. However, it seems that the writers, including co-creators Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, are first working on another project, Obliterated, which is an action comedy for Netflix.