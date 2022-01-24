While Cobra Kai Season 4 had excellent reviews, Jacob Bertrand wasn't sure about one change the writers made to his character Hawk. Here, check out what it was and what he teased about Season 5.

When Netflix acquired Cobra Kai to produce the fourth season, the show, which started on a small scale on Youtube, reached out to new audiences, which made it one of the most viewed of last year. The series stands out for giving depth to well-known characters from the Karate Kids franchise, including Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

And Season 4 wasn’t an exemption, as it received great reviews and fans also loved the way many of the characters had a compelling arc. Xolo Maridueña’s Miguel wasn’t the only one who had an emotional path last season, as Hawk also had his redemption from bad boy to good.

While fans seemed to love Hawk’s journey, Jacob Bertrand, who portrays the karate alumn, wasn’t so keen on turning him into a good guy. In recent interviews, he spoke his mind about last Season and what he really thinks about the development of his character.

Cobra Kai: What Jacob Bertrand really thinks about Hawk ‘going good’

In an interview with Complex Canada, Bertrand opened up about why he didn’t like the idea of Hawk having a “redemption” season. “I just love playing the villain, man,” he said, before pointing out why: the complexity of the character.

“It’s fun having different layers to a character in general and having to figure out the exact reasons why someone would break their best friend’s arm for example. How does someone get to that point? In that sense, Hawk is just a fun character to play,” he explained.

The answer wasn’t so far away from what he said to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Jan. 5: ‘Oh, are you kidding me? The villain is way more fun.” Fans will have to wait and see if this change for the character sticks for Season 5, which already is in post-production.

About the next season, Bertrand didn’t give away too much. “Oh yeah, barring my death scene, there are some fights. (Laughs.) In all seriousness, it is crazy, and it sets up for a kick-ass season six,” he said to the publication.