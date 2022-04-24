Miguel Diaz is one of the fan-favorite characters of Cobra Kai. However, actor Xolo Maridueña has a busy schedule ahead with two projects for HBO Max and people are wondering if he's going to leave the series. Here's what we know.

Fans of Cobra Kai are waiting patiently for the upcoming fifth season, which has already ended filming and it’s currently in post-production. While there’s no official release date yet, it’s possible that it will come out later this year. However, it seems like one of its protagonists is already moving on from the show.

One of the burning questions that the next season of Cobra Kai will have to answer is the future of Miguel Diaz, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña. The actor has already confirmed that his character will appear in the upcoming season, despite leaving town in Season 4 finale.

While Cobra Kai creators are reportedly already working on a sixth season, Maridueña, 20, hasn’t wasted any time to find his next acting project. This time, the actor will team up with HBO Max for a new show. Here, check out all the details.

Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña is moving to HBO Max with Blue Beetle and The Ledger

Variety has reported that Maridueña will be part of The Ledger, a series currently in development by HBO Max. According to the outlet, the show will follow Gabriel (Maridueña), “a young man who sets out into the world to right the wrongs of the deadly man who trained him. Using only the ledger kept by his predecessor, Gabriel travels from town-to-town, an avenging angel, fixing shattered lives.”

Maridueña will team up with producer and screenwriter Juan Carlos Coto, who worked on Fox's hits '911' and '911: Lone Star.' However, he won’t only serve as the show’s lead as he will also executive produce. No premiere date has been announced at this time.

However, this won’t be his only project with the streamer. The actor is set to play in Blue Beetle as the first Latino superhero of the DC Extended Universe. The movie is still in pre-production stage and it was recently reported that Sharon Stone was in talks to become the villain.

In an interview with Teen Vogue in March, Maridueña talked about his excitement for the film. “All I can think about is how exciting it’s going to be. It’s going to touch on a lot of things that haven’t been touched on before in superhero movies (...) I haven’t had the chance to put on the suit yet or anything like that. Once it happens, it’ll feel real,” he expressed.

But is Xolo Maridueña leaving Cobra Kai? Here’s what the actor has said

In an interview with Variety early this year, Maridueña said that he “would love to stick around for however long would make sense.” To the actor, there are “some shows just don't know when to stop because the money is too good or people love it so much” and he doesn’t want that for the series.

"There's nothing more dissatisfying than following a show as a loyal fan for years and then having it end not well,” he explained. “So I hope the show ends when it's supposed to and we can look back on it years later and say, ´We have the opportunity to do a spinoff 35 years from now because it ended with people wanting more.'"