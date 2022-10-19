The success of Cobra Kai has opened up the doors to many more Karate Kids projects, including a fifth film. However, another project that could become a reality is a spin-off about Miyagi’s origin story. Check out what Ralph Macchio said.

The Karate Kid franchise is getting bigger and bigger. After four movies and the successful Cobra Kai spin-off series, a fifth installment is coming out in 2024. However, there are still many stories to be told, and one of them is Miyagi’s origin story. According to Ralph Macchio, that is coming too.

Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso, the lead in the first three films and one of the main characters in Cobra Kai. In the first movie, LaRusso is bullied by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Mr. Miyagi, who was portrayed by the late Pat Morita, trained him so he could defend himself.

Cobra Kai has explored the past of several characters of the original franchise, including Chozen, Terry Silver and more. Also, as the franchise is tied by the sensei, the “Miyagiverse”, it makes incredible sense to explore his story. Check out what Macchio said about the idea.

Ralph Macchio says that a Miyagi’s origin story project is on the works

While promoting his new memoir “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me,” Macchio talked to The Hollywood Reporter and was asked about the possibility of getting a Miyagi’s origin story. The actor and producer said that “in the discussion stages.”

He said that “on Twitter or social media, people ask about Miyagi, who, in essence, is the secret sauce of the film because of the character and [Pat Morita’s] performance.” Macchio also explained that this is a project that he is “cheering for personally, because Pat always wanted to do more with where Miyagi came from, so that would be wonderful to see that realized.”

In the interview, he also said that after “lean years” in Hollywood, without being on “the lists,” the good response to Cobra Kai has been unexpected: “But who knew this chapter would come, the one that is happening right now? It’s really beyond [my wildest dreams].”