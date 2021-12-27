Cobra Kai Season 4 premiere is around the corner. While fans have to wait a little bit longer, critics have already their veredict: is the new season worth it? Here, check out their opinion.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai, first produced by Netflix after leaving Youtube, it’s almost here (December 31) and critics have already watched it. The reviews are loud and clear, and if you want to know if the new season still holds up to the previous one, keep reading (no spoilers, we promise).

When Cobra Kai first premiered in 2018, the series quickly became a fan favorite. The nostalgic factor was part of the appeal, but it also has engaged a new generation of fans, which can grow up with the new “karate kids”.

Cobra Kai season 4 will pick up with old frenemies Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) teaming up to try to win the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament to drive John Kreese (Martin Kove) out of the Valley after they agreed that “loser leaves town”.

Cobra Kai Season 4: Critics have praised the new season

While fans still have to wait until Friday to watch the new season, critics have the first view and they all conclude that Cobra Kai Season 4 maintains what the fans of the show love, while exploring new waters. However, it seems like one of the best additions of the season is multimillionaire Terry Silver, who was the main villain in Karate Kid III. Inverse writes:

"But the best addition to the Netflix show is Terry Silver, a fan-favorite from the original movies who becomes a much more fleshed-out character here. In Karate Kid III, Silver was pure evil and more than a little unhinged. In Cobra Kai, he’s a much more balanced character who initially resists returning to the world of high school karate before diving in fist-first and revealing himself to be eviler than ever."

Meanwhile, for Brian Lowry in CNN the series has “fun with its format” and avoids running out of gas. “The series also neatly avoids dumb-teenager syndrome, introducing new characters and unexpected wrinkles involving the existing ones,” he writes.

For Amelia Emberwing, Netflix added their DNA to the series “for better and for worse”. However, “the heart and soul of what makes the series what it is, is still present. A different kind of hokeyness is evident in Season 4, but it’s met by more complex emotional journeys and unexpected team-ups that will leave fans counting down the days until Season 5”.

Surely, it seems like Cobra Kai fans are going to be pumped.