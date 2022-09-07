Cobra Kai Season 5 is one of the most anticipated titles of the platform and fans of the franchise. The Karate Kid series has managed to captivate the hearts of all viewers of the original trilogy and now it's time for the new chapters to arrive. Here we tell you how many will be released.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is on its way and there are only two days left for the arrival of the new episodes on the streaming platform. The series was acquired by Netflix in mid-2020 and has established itself as one of the most successful titles in the catalog. It is not yet known what will happen with the characters but William Zabka revealed a crucial piece of information for fans.

The actor who plays Johnny Lawrence spoke during an interview with ComicBook about the story's closure. "Yeah, there's no end game at all, we'll keep this going for another ten seasons. There is an ending. I'm sure it all points to a place on the map. It's a question of how many we'll get to do that, but there's definitely an ending. We're going to finish the series and then I think we'll do a trilogy of movies", he said jokingly.

The cast of the first seasons will be back to continue their fight with two of the franchise's most feared six. Cobra Kai will not give up until he sees his opponents destroyed, no matter the consequences. Although the latest episodes have yet to be released, fans are already clamoring for more.

Cobra Kai: How many episodes will the fifth season have?

The new season will have a total of 10 episodes that will be released one per week, starting September 9, in just two days. It's time for fans to get ready for the return of Daniel Larusso, Johnny Lawrence and the rest of the characters. Terry Silver and his new accomplices are ready to make life miserable for the senseis and Cobra Kai will not stop until they are completely destroyed.

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchannan, Thomas Ian Griffin, Courtney Henggeler, Martin Kove, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Nichole Brown, Vanessa Rubio, Elisabeth Shue, Rose Bianco and Hannah Kepple will return to play their iconic characters once again.