Spoilers for Season 4 of Cobra Kai ahead! If you watch the last season of Netflix's Cobra Kai, you might wonder what will happen with Robby and Tory next. Here, check out what showrunner Jon Hurwitz has to say.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai brought some surprises to the story of several characters. While Miguel is set to explore his roots and meet his father and Eli/Hawk is now the new champion of the All Valley Tournament, fans also want to know what will happen with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory (Peyton List) after last season’s finale.

Tory and Robby's relationship has evolved since the beginning of the series. During the first episodes of Season 4, they didn’t get along at all. However, Robby starts to involve himself more with Cobra Kai and they find common ground, like their upbringings. So, they go to Junior Prom together and make out afterwards.

It seems like they do actually have feelings for one another. However, their relationship isn’t discussed much during the Season 4 finale. So, fans expect to know what will happen with Tory and Robby during Season 5. Here, check out what showrunner Jon Hurwitz said about this new couple.

Cobra Kai: What will happen with Tory and Robby during Season 5?

While the relationship between Tory and Robby is an important part of their journey in Season 4, showrunner and executive producer Hurwitz, in an interview with TVLine, says that for Robby the most important thing to explore during Season 5 will be the relationship with his father, Johnny Lawrence.

“Robby is sort of ready to open his arms to Johnny after all these years (...) So we’ll see how Robby and Johnny’s relationship continues,” Hurwitz says. Of course, part of this will be Johnny’s relationship with Miguel and Carmen. “Season 5 is another substantial season for him (Robby),” says Hurwitz.

Meanwhile, Tory, as Eli, will have to work with being a champion. “She has a sick mother and comes from very little, so to be a champion is something that is going to be meaningful, and hers and hers alone. But to find out at the end of the season that the legitimacy of that championship is in doubt in her mind gives us an interesting place for her to move on from. How is she going to respond to that?”, he said to the outlet. So, Season 5 is going to be another emotional ride.