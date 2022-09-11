The fifth season of Cobra Kai finally premiered on Netflix this weekend, and it has received positive reviews, scoring a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, the acting, the writing and the fights are always on point, but the music has also received praise as well.
During this season, fans watched how Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) worked, for the first time, truly on the same side. They both are joined by Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) in their attempt to stop Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), after he took over the Cobra Kai dojo.
While Netflix hasn’t announced a sixth season yet, co-creator Jon Hurwitz said that they had ideas “percolating” for more episodes but they haven’t started writing. In the meantime, check out the awesome music that appears on the show.
Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 5 soundtrack: What songs appear?
Before the season premiered, Netflix released a new track for the season, written by composers Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson. It’s titled "Once Upon a Time in the Valley,” and it will be part of the official score of the season, which will be released on September 16. However, if you want to know which popular songs are featured in Season 5, check out the entire list, according to What Song:
Episode 1
Mira Mira Mira - Canek Mirales
Villa Coapa - Moderatto
Mujeriego Fiel - Guillermo Pascual
Cancion Del Mariachi - Antonio Banderas
Episode 2
Ranchera - Francisco Becker
Estoy Tranquilo - Pacho Buscadoro
Máscara del Diablo - Norbert Galouo, Jose Tovar
La Bendecida - Norbert Galouo, Jose Tovar
Nobody - Dukus
Desenfrenado - Raphael Lake & Royal Baggs
Episode 3
Joe’s Dilemma - Sean Hargreaves
Pressure - Extreme Music
Make Some Noise Tonight - Nicole Morier
Episode 4
Playing With the Boys - Kenny Loggins
Waves - Das Original Feldkirchner Quintett
Party Up Now Baby - Superpop
You’re My Sunshine - Stuart Winters, Alex Nova, The Paw
Mony Mony - Billy Idol
We Are Young - Blues Saraceno
Quintet in A Major for Piano and Strings, Op. post. 114, D. 667 "The Trout": IV. Theme & Variations. Andantino - Schubert & Franz
Blues In Your Bones - Giles Palmer
String Quartet No. 53 in D Major, Op. 64, No. 5, Hob. III:63, "The Lark": II. Adagio cantabile - Joseph Haydn
Uncomfort Zone - Bleeding Fingers
Episode 5
With Carla - Duke Bojadziev
Blaze of Glory - Jon Bon Jovi
Judas - Fozzy
Be a Doll - Daniel Farrant
Speak Your Mind - Black Toast Music
We’ll Be Fine - Skye Emanuel, Drew Dvorsky, James Howland, Twodot Sensei & Linasko Licks
No Turning Back - APM Music
Episode 6
Going - Extreme Music
Episode 7
You’re Something New - Lee Richardson
Episode 8
This Is My World - Nine One One
Unchained - 2015 Remaster - Van Halen
Ain't Like That - Samuel Clines
Take You Higher - Rhys Fletcher
Episode 9
Crazy for Loving You- Ellis Naylor & Jeff Wells
Save Me from Myself - James Donald Davies
Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C+C Music Factory
Keepin' The Faith - Universal Production Music
1-2-3 Let's Go (As Featured in the Netflix Show “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp”) - Dave Ellis & Boo Howard
In a Time Warp - Nine One One
You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) - Dead or Alive
Eye of the Tiger - Survivor
Episode 10
My Way (feat. Jon Bon Jovi) - Paul Anka
Don’t Show Me Rainbows - Rupert Pope
Runnin' Wild - Airbourne