The fifth season of Cobra Kai is already available to watch on Netflix and it has become a critical success. Here, check out what is the tracklist of the entire season.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai finally premiered on Netflix this weekend, and it has received positive reviews, scoring a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, the acting, the writing and the fights are always on point, but the music has also received praise as well.

During this season, fans watched how Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) worked, for the first time, truly on the same side. They both are joined by Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) in their attempt to stop Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), after he took over the Cobra Kai dojo.

While Netflix hasn’t announced a sixth season yet, co-creator Jon Hurwitz said that they had ideas “percolating” for more episodes but they haven’t started writing. In the meantime, check out the awesome music that appears on the show.

Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 5 soundtrack: What songs appear?

Before the season premiered, Netflix released a new track for the season, written by composers Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson. It’s titled "Once Upon a Time in the Valley,” and it will be part of the official score of the season, which will be released on September 16. However, if you want to know which popular songs are featured in Season 5, check out the entire list, according to What Song:

Episode 1

Mira Mira Mira - Canek Mirales

Villa Coapa - Moderatto

Mujeriego Fiel - Guillermo Pascual

Cancion Del Mariachi - Antonio Banderas

Episode 2

Ranchera - Francisco Becker

Estoy Tranquilo - Pacho Buscadoro

Máscara del Diablo - Norbert Galouo, Jose Tovar

La Bendecida - Norbert Galouo, Jose Tovar

Nobody - Dukus

Desenfrenado - Raphael Lake & Royal Baggs

Episode 3

Joe’s Dilemma - Sean Hargreaves

Pressure - Extreme Music

Make Some Noise Tonight - Nicole Morier

Episode 4

Playing With the Boys - Kenny Loggins

Waves - Das Original Feldkirchner Quintett

Party Up Now Baby - Superpop

You’re My Sunshine - Stuart Winters, Alex Nova, The Paw

Mony Mony - Billy Idol

We Are Young - Blues Saraceno

Quintet in A Major for Piano and Strings, Op. post. 114, D. 667 "The Trout": IV. Theme & Variations. Andantino - Schubert & Franz

Blues In Your Bones - Giles Palmer

String Quartet No. 53 in D Major, Op. 64, No. 5, Hob. III:63, "The Lark": II. Adagio cantabile - Joseph Haydn

Uncomfort Zone - Bleeding Fingers

Episode 5

With Carla - Duke Bojadziev

Blaze of Glory - Jon Bon Jovi

Judas - Fozzy

Be a Doll - Daniel Farrant

Speak Your Mind - Black Toast Music

We’ll Be Fine - Skye Emanuel, Drew Dvorsky, James Howland, Twodot Sensei & Linasko Licks

No Turning Back - APM Music

Episode 6

Going - Extreme Music

Episode 7

You’re Something New - Lee Richardson

Episode 8

This Is My World - Nine One One

Unchained - 2015 Remaster - Van Halen

Ain't Like That - Samuel Clines

Take You Higher - Rhys Fletcher

Episode 9

Crazy for Loving You- Ellis Naylor & Jeff Wells

Save Me from Myself - James Donald Davies

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C+C Music Factory

Keepin' The Faith - Universal Production Music

1-2-3 Let's Go (As Featured in the Netflix Show “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp”) - Dave Ellis & Boo Howard

In a Time Warp - Nine One One

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) - Dead or Alive

Eye of the Tiger - Survivor

Episode 10

My Way (feat. Jon Bon Jovi) - Paul Anka

Don’t Show Me Rainbows - Rupert Pope

Runnin' Wild - Airbourne