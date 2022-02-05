After Cobra Kai's Season 4 finale, many fans are wondering what will happen with Miguel in Season 5. Here, check out what Vanessa Rubio, who plays Carmen, says about their journey. Spoilers for Season 4 ahead!

Season 4 of Cobra Kai left plenty of questions open for fans to be eager about Season 5. What will happen between Tory and Robby? How does Hawk/Eli continue his turn to the “good side”? And, of course, what will happen to Miguel after that finale?

Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel, has already spoken about his character's decision to go to Mexico to find his father. The actor thinks Miguel, who walks away from the All Valley tournament, is being “naive” but that will be a “clean slate” for him in the upcoming season.

In season 4 finale, viewers also discovered that Miguel’s father doesn’t know he has a son, as Miguel’s mom, Carmen, confesses. Now, Vannessa Rubio, who plays Carmen, is opening about that emotional storyline and what she thinks is next for the family.

Cobra Kai Season 5: Vanessa Rubio’s opinion about Miguel and Carmen’s story

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Vanessa Rubio opened up about what’s coming for both Miguel and Carmen in the next season. Without giving away any spoilers, she said that she can’t really reveal what Carmen will do, but she thinks “she would go after him and try to ensure he’s okay.”

However, Rubio believes that this choice presents “a lot of opportunity for healing for them.” She also thinks that Carmen will see “a lot of her own shortcomings and part in his choice” and she “has to come to terms with that.” But, Rubio also expects that she hopes that their relationship can “grow” and “solidify”, instead of breaking.

She thinks that this storyline is “pretty realistic” and “relatable” in terms of parent-child relationships, where people “have to speak up and be honest with each other.” On the other hand, she also said that a “beautiful” aspect of the situation is how Johnny supports Carmen, and that “can only mean good things” for them.