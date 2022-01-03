Season 4 of Cobra Kai hit Netflix on New Year's Eve and fans already want to know what's going to happen next. Here, check out everything we know so far about the show's season 5.

Cobra Kai Season 5: What we know so far about the cast, plot and release date

Fans of Cobra Kai could finally watch the fourth season of the show on December 31, 2021 and it seems like the new episodes didn’t disappoint. After binge watching the show over the weekend, fans want to know what’s going to happen next in All Valley.

The Karate Kid revival has been a huge success since its premiering on Youtube back in 2018. However, when the show hit Netflix in 2020 it’s popularity grew and the show also received an Emmy’s nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show, written by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, has focused on Jonny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) rivalry-turned-comradeship over the course of four seasons, and, of course, a lot of teenage drama. Here, check out everything we know so far about Cobra Kai’s season 5 (spoilers ahead).

Is Cobra Kai’s season 5 confirmed?

Yes, it’s confirmed. Netflix announced the fifth season of Cobra Kai in August 2021, when the fourth season hadn’t even hit the streaming platform, and they actually finished recording it in September 2021.

When will Cobra Kai Season 5 come out?

There’s no official date yet but after a two-year streak of the show coming out on New Year's, it’s possible that Netflix will continue with the formula. However, with the season already done filming, it’s also possible that the fifth season comes out sooner.

Who would return for Cobra Kai season 5?

Well, pretty much everyone is set to return for season 5. You can expect Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to return. This time, they’ll be joined by Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), who was the Karate Kid II villain but this time teamed up with Daniel.

Also, the kids are all expected to return, including Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). And last but not least, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who was the season 4 villain who took control of Cobra Kai dojo.

Is Mike Barnes in Cobra Kai season 5?

At the end of Season 4, Terry Silver framed his old friend John Kreese (Martin Kove) for a crime and said he would bring “an old friend or two” to help out with Cobra Kai. That is a tease for Mike Barnes, who was a member of Cobra Kai during The Karate Kid Part III. However, we don’t have any confirmation that Barnes, played by Sean Kanan in the movies, will return.

What the actors had said about Cobra Kai’s season 5?

In an interview with Hollywood Life, actor Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk, talked about what fans can expect for season 5. He confirmed that Miguel will definitely be back for season 5. “He actually has a great little arc going off looking for his dad. I can’t wait for people to see it.” Also, he said that now that Hawk is the champion now, “he’s got a lot to live up to” and that his character is “walking around with a lot of confidence now”.