After the Season 4 finale, many Cobra Kai fans were surprised about Miguel’s journey. But they weren't the only ones. Actor Xolo Maridueña shared his thoughts about it and what is coming to Miguel next season. (Spoilers from Season 4 below).

Season 4 of Cobra Kai was, again, a success. While many fans and critics were wondering how the writers and creators were going to keep telling the story of Daniel LaRusso and Johny Lawrence, they were surprised by the depth of the emotional journeys of the characters. One in particular sticks out: Miguel’s. Spoilers from now on!

At the end of season 4, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) goes to Mexico to find his father. He leaves a note for his mother Carmen (Vannesa Rubio) and she reveals that his father doesn’t know about his existence. It’s a great cliffhanger for Season 5, which already wrapped filming last year.

Of course, Maridueña knows what happens with his character and he teased what’s coming for Season 5 in his podcast Lone Lobos, which he hosts with the help of his co-star Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk in the series. Here, check out his thoughts and what he didn’t like about Season 4.

Cobra Kai Season 5: Maridueña reveals his thoughts on Miguel’s journey

When discussing Cobra Kai on Lone Lobos, Maridueña revealed that the writers didn’t know what was going to happen after the Season 4 finale. “Now, having filmed season 5 and gone through it and everything, obviously they’ve figured out what happens after season 4. But at that point they didn’t know. Honestly, they told me a couple versions and none of them are what actually happened,” he recalled.

He also talked about Miguel’s defeat in the All-Valley Karate Tournament. The actor wasn’t a big fan of that plot. “That is something that they were like, ‘You don’t win.’ I was like all right, unrealistic,” Maridueña revealed. However, he thinks that Season 5 will work and pay off for that.

“I will say is you have to have trust in Josh, Jon and Hayden, our creators because somehow, dude, they threw me off a f***ing building and still somehow made it work out,” Maridueña explained. In an interview with Variety, published on Jan 11, he said that he’s character is going to be on a “naive” mission but it will be a “clean slate” for him.