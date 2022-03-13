During an appearance at the red carpet of the 2022 Critic Choice Awards, Ralph Macchio and Jacob Bertrand talked about what fans can expect for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Here, check out what they said.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid reboot, dropped out in December and became a huge success for Netflix. Since then, fans of the series have been patiently waiting for the already-filmed Season 5 to be released. But so far, they had to content themselves with teasers from the actors.

Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk turned Eli, and Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, went to the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and discussed what’s coming in Season 5. So far, we don’t know much about what’s going to happen next, but last season ended up with an emotional cliffhanger.

Many characters have arcs to be resolved, such as Robby’s and Tory’s romance and Miguel’s trip to Mexico looking for his biological father. On the other hand, for Daniel, the main question is what will he do: close the dojo as promised or something else? Here, check out what the actor said.

Ralph Macchio and Jacob Bertrand teased Season 5 of Cobra Kai

During their appearance at the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards, Macchio and Bertrand were asked by Entertainment Tonight about what’s coming to Cobra Kai. Sadly, they weren’t able to say much but Macchio did promise many “surprises” for next season.

“More antics. I can’t drop any teasers but you know it gets bigger and more intertwined between the next generation cast with the OG guys, and how one informs the other. It’s a big chaotic soap opera that takes you on this rollercoaster ride and surprises you,” said Macchio.

Then, Bertrand jokingly added: “Yeah, I die.” So, well, we actually didn’t get much. However, Bertrand have talked about what’s coming to his character next, saying that Eli will have to deal with the fact of being a champion now and the responsibility that comes with it.