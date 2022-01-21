Daniel LaRusso and John Lawrence's Karate fight for restoring the balance of their valley caught most of the attention of millions of fans around the world with its exciting fourth season, however, a new story arrived at Netflix took its place in the heart of the audience. Figure out which is the new most seen show.

After a long wait of almost a year, the fourth season of the Cobra Kai show was finally released on Netflix on December 31, 2021. Witnessing Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence working together to face a huge menace for their Valley's peace was the best plan to start 2022. But, it seems its cycle has been completed and the audience's attention has a brand new favorite show.

According to Flix Patrol, Cobra Kai has now dramatically fallen from the top of Netflix's most-viewed shows up to the tenth spot. Above the Karate Kid's sequel are older shows such as Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and even Riverdale. This just considering not only the United States and England ratings but the whole world's.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka's Tale has been renewed for a fifth season after the terrific performance it had on the ratings. Again according to Flix Patrol statistics, just in the US, Cobra Kai has spent 41 days in the Top 10 Overall Netflix most streamed shows. At its peak of popularity (January 3 week), it has achieved 171,100,000 hours viewed.

The show that has taken Cobra Kai's place in the heart of the audience

Released on January 14, 2022, on Netflix, the American horror show Archive 81 has reached 22,220,000 hours viewed so far. Its story is based on a podcast equally named, created by Dan Powell and Marc Sollinger, which debuted in March 2016. It is developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine and starred by Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, and Ariana Neal.

Archive 81 tells the story of an archivist named Dan Turner who agrees to restore some damaged tapes from 1994. He discovers that these tapes were the product of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras: an investigation of a dangerous cult that performs its rituals in a building. The series shows the growing connection of the two main characters and Turner's consequent resolve to face the risks that lie ahead.

From January 17, Archive 81 has been in the first place of Netflix Top 10 at least in the United States. Considering Latin American countries, only in Colombia, the American horror show has not achieved the same success as in the other fellow lands.