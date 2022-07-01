Colin Farrell is one of the most eloquent and versatile actors in the industry. We have seen him drastically transform himself for some of the most important characters of his career. Here we tell you about his most important roles and where to see the movies.

Colin Farrell has been in the film industry for over 20 years. Over the years we have seen him transform himself beyond recognition for his roles. He has starred in major multi-million dollar productions and has won awards on more than one occasion.

He trained at The Gaiety School of Acting, where he was one of the most promising students. Although he grew up in Castleknock, Ireland, as a young boy he decided to join a dance troupe that was touring Australia. Upon his return, he enrolled in the School of Dramatic Art, later moving to London, where he began his career as a professional actor.

He made his film debut in 1997 when he appeared in the movie Drinking Crude and after that he appeared in The War Zone, Ordinary Decent Criminal and Tigerland. In 2004, the actor played Alexander the Great in Oliver Stone's film Alexander. In 2015 he appeared in the second season of the series True Detective, playing detective Ray Velcoro, where he has received several good reviews for his performance.

Colin Farrell as Bullseye

Although he didn't have many appearance changes for this film other than appearing furry, Daredevil is the first American film in which Farrell features his natural Irish accent. In 2003, in an interview for CBR, the actor discussed what it was like to speak with his natural accent in a movie for the first time.

"It was nice. It was Mark Steven Johnson's idea. He told me, because it was never specified in the comic where Poindexter/Bullseye was from, so he said, 'You can do it with an Irish accent,' and I said yes, definitely. I mean I even did a stronger Dublin accent than I have. I did the whole Bullseye and all that, you know. It was fun to play. And I didn't have any dialect coaches whispering in my ear between takes", he said to CBR.

Daredevil tells the story of Matt Murdock, a lawyer who works as a titular vigilante. Having lost his sight in an accident, Matt's other senses are uniquely heightened, allowing him to see through the vibrations of motion. One of the film's two main villains is Bullseye, an assassin who shoots and throws with perfect precision. However, when Daredevil intervenes and causes him to miss a target, he has an identity crisis and makes it his personal mission to take down the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

Daredevil is available on HBO Max.

Colin Farrell as Grindelwald

The actor gave life to Percival Graves, better known as Grindelwald, in the film of the Harry Potter world, called Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The new entry in the franchise was a success at the worldwide box office, grossing more than $800 million for Warner Bros.

In the first film of the acclaimed trilogy, Farrell has starred as one of the most feared aurors and wizards in the magical world. The story is set in New York, in 1926, where an eccentric magizoologist, Newt Scamander, has just been expelled from Hogwarts due to an incident involving one of his magical creatures. The young wizard then decides to embark on a journey around the world in search of new varieties of extraordinary creatures.

Newt Scamander meets his character during his trip to New York, where Graves is second-in-command to Seraphina Picquery, the president of the United States Magical Congress. The figure the actor earned for his role has not yet been revealed, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a fortune of $80 million.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is available on HBO Max.

Colin Farrell as Penguin

This year Colin has brought to life one of DC Comis and Batman's most iconic characters. This time he has surprised his fans with the incredible makeover he had to do to play the Penguin in the movie The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

"It may have taken three and a half hours, but I can say it's the most exciting challenge I've had making movies in 20 years", Farrel confessed about his incredible impersonation as one of the most famous villains.

Dylan Clark, producer of The Batman, confirmed that there will be a series about his character and that it will be one of the spin-offs of the new Dark Knight movie. "We're doing one with Colin, watching Oz rise to power, almost like a Scarface story. It's exciting to do something like that alone , but it speaks to the character and our movie, so you'll go back to the movie and say, 'Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this", Clark said according to Smash.

Farrell has also spoken about this new project and clarified "It's exciting to be part of that universe and there are just certain words that are part of my internal lexicon - Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things... His creation, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I'm really excited to go back and explore it". So we'll have Penguin for a while, this is good news for fans of the actor and DC!

The Batman is available on HBO Max.