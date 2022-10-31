Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin in the upcoming “The Batman” spin-off centered on Gotham's infamous villain. Here, check out everything we know so far about this project.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” universe keeps expanding. As the filmmaker is working on the sequel of the critically acclaimed film, a spin-off about “The Penguin” starring Colin Farrell is in the works for HBO Max.

Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader was one of the highest grossing films of the year, with $759 million worldwide. It also became the film with the best first week on HBO Max thanks to 4.1 million views on the streaming platform.

While the movie centered on Paul Dano’s Riddler as the main villain, Colin Farrell’s Penguin was a key character in the plot. Here, check out more about what’s to come to this Gotham bad guy and everything you need to know about the spin-off.

‘The Penguin’ series: Plot

The exact plot details still are under wraps. However, according to Variety, it is plausible that it will be set in the immediate aftermath of the events of “The Batman,” in which (spoilers from the film ahead) mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) is killed by the Riddler leaving a power vacuum in Gotham, which will (probably) be filled by the Penguin.

‘The Penguin’ series: Cast

Farrell signed on to star in “The Penguin” in December 2021. Variety reported on October 31 that Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother, Palm Springs, Made For Love) joined the cast as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Falcone. Additional cast members haven’t been disclosed.

Who is behind the project?

Reeves will serve as an executive producer alongside Farrell, Dylan Clark and Craig Zobel, who will also direct the first two episodes, according to Variety. On the other hand, Lauren LeFranc will serve as showrunner, in addition to writing and executive producing.

‘The Penguin’ series: Release date

There’s no official release date for the project yet. However, according to Production Weekly, the series will start shooting in New York on Feb. 6, 2023. It is speculated that it will arrive in late 2023 or early 2024.