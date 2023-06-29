Colleen Hoover is one of the most popular writers of the decade and has one of the largest fan bases. She already has more than 15 novels in her repertoire. Her popularity began in Tik Tok and has now made millions.

Her origin in the world of books dates back eleven years ago, when she decided to self-publish her first novel, titled Slammed. By August 2012, it had already made The New York Times bestseller list.

One of the author’s best-selling and best-known works is It Ends With Us. The saga sold almost 9 million copies around the world last year alone, not counting e-books or audiobooks. Here, check out her net worth.

What is Colleen Hoover’s net worth?

It is not known exactly how much fortune the writer has, but several media have indicated that it ranges from $5 million to $10 million. Money Inc claimed that she has made almost $6 million from her books.

She is currently working alongside some of the most popular actors in the industry, such as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, in the adaptation of It Ends With Us. It will hit the big screen sometime in 2024.