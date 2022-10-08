New year, new celebration. Columbus Day is just around the corner and soon preparations will begin to celebrate the long-awaited commemorative date. Here we tell you which services will be operating normally and which will remain closed.

We are just two days away from Columbus Day 2022 and we are sure you are already thinking about how to celebrate it. This year the celebration will be in a big way, as there are several events and parades that can be attended in different cities.The biggest of them is the one in New York and according to ABC, it is estimated that more than 100 music groups, dozens of marching bands and more will parade on Fifth Avenue (from 44th Street to 72nd Street).

This commemorative date is one of the most important federal holidays of the year and reminds us that the past did not always have an inclusive, respectful and open-minded society. The land of the free has changed a lot over the years and thanks to a joint resolution in 1934 (which was amended in 1968), Columbus Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October.

In case you are preparing a barbecue to celebrate with your loved ones or already planning to shop for Monday. Here you can find out which stores will be open, what hours they will be open and which ones will be closed during the course of the day. Essential employees will not be required to work that day and those who do will be paid a special check for their service.

Columbus Day 2022: What services will be operating?

FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS)

TD Bank

Supermarkets

Frug stores

National parks

Stores (Walmart, Home Depot, Costcos, Starbucks and others)

Columbus Day 2022: Which services will be closed?