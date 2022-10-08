Next Monday, October 10 is another Columbus Day and it's the perfect time to go out and enjoy the arrival of summer. But before that, here we tell you if the date is a federal holiday and why.

Columbus Day is one of the 12 most important commemorative dates of the year, celebrating inclusion and diversity while remembering the heinous acts of the past. It has been nearly 530 years since Christopher Columbus and King Ferdinand II launched the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria from the shores of Spain.

Over the years, the celebration has become more and more established and is currently one of the most enjoyed by the community. Everyone goes out to the streets to celebrate and have the day off to rest with their family, friends or just to stay relaxed and without routines. One of the best ways to do this is by going to the different parades organized by the cities.

Having the day off, since many stores are not working, is the perfect time to have a great barbecue, watch a movie or just enjoy the summer.

Why is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Columbus Day was made official a few (quite a few) years ago to commemorate the journey and contributions of Italian Americans to the nation. Congress called for a joint resolution in 1934 and requested that the president make the second Monday of October each year a commemorative date.

It was designated by the government as one of 12 federal holidays, which means that non-essential employees should not work and have the day off. In the case of those essentials who must work, they receive vacation premium pay for their service on a special day. At least 12 states and multiple cities formally designated the day as Indigenous Peoples' Day or Native American Day.

Joe Biden said at a ceremony for the date in 2021: "Today, let this be a day of reflection: on America's spirit of exploration, on the courage and contributions of Italian Americans across generations, on the dignity and resilience of tribal nations and indigenous communities, and on the work ahead of us to fulfill the promise of our Nation for all".