The Community movie is finally happening and this would fulfill the prophecy of the famous comedy show. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the project, such as its possible release date, cast and plot.

Community: The Movie is a fact! It looks like the prophecy "Six seasons and a movie" is really happening and the future production is finally underway. Peacock will be in charge of making it happen and will bring back several of the original stars for one of the most anticipated moments for fans of the TV show.

In case you want to do a marathon, remember that the streaming service offers all previous seasons and the subscription only costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan. The comedy show and its Greendale gang said goodbye to the small screen in 2015 and since that time a possible movie has been rumored.

Well, the time has finally come and the production company ordered a movie based on the show created by Dan Harmon. Although the announcement did not share many details, there will be a merger with Sony Pictures TV and they assured that it is a very competitive production. This time Hamon and Andrew Guest consolidated as executive producers and writers.

'Community: The Movie' Cast

The old gang is back and some of the iconic actors will return to bring their character to life once again. Joel McHale will play Jeff Winger, better known as Wingman, and will also serve as one of the film's executive producers, along with Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster.

Elsewhere, Danny Pudi (Star Trek Beyond) will return as Abed Nadir, Alison Brie (The Post and Glow) as Annie Edison, Gillian Jacobs (The Box) as Britta Perry, Jim Rash (The Descendants and Sky High) as Dean Pelton and Ken Jeong (The Hangover) as Ben Chang.

Donald Glover, who starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story with Alden Ehrenreich a few years ago, has not yet been confirmed to return but is expected to return to play Troy Barnes one last time. The same has happened with Yvette Nicole Brown, who is not known if she will participate or even if she will make a cameo. Chevy Chase had a fierce fight with production, so it is likely that he will not be back.

'Community: The Movie' Plot and release date

No premiere date or definitive plot has been released yet, but we will undoubtedly have plenty of comedy pigments. It all started with a cheeky line from the first seasons, which read "Six season and a movie". From then on, fans have all been excited to know the future of the NBC comedy, according to the production company's president of content, Susan Rovner.

"We are incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we can offer fans this promised movie and can't wait to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy, for Peacock audiences", she confirmed.