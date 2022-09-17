Keanu Reeves returns once again to the big screen to play one of his most iconic characters. Here we tell you all about the upcoming Constantine sequel.

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in the long-awaited sequel to Constantine. The character has become one of the 58-year-old actor's most iconic. After waiting so long for confirmation, Warner has just made it official and it's probably the biggest surprise of the week. Francis Lawrence will also return to accompany his friend and will be in charge of the staging.

The production is already in development and took 17 years to get underway, following the release of the first installment in 2005. The legendary DC character, created by Alan Moore and Stephen Bissette, has marked a before and after in Reeves' career. Of course there is still no release date as they are just starting with the development of the project.

The original film became a requisite in popular movie culture and was a worldwide box office success. It grossed more than $200 million, making it one of the most influential films of its time. Akiva Goldsman will write the new script and produce it through Weed Road Pictures, along with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Constantine 2: Who are the cast?

Keanu Reeves will return as John Constantine, an exorcist who aims to tip the balance between the battle of good and evil in his favor. He is able to see demons and angels among the common people and uses this gift to make a place for himself in his profession.

At one of the Comic-Con editions a few years ago, the film's star expressed that he will always want to play Constantine again, as he "just loved that world and that character", as he confirmed.

No word yet on who else will be back, but co-star Rachel Weisz is expected to return to again play Isabel Dodson, a powerful psychic with the innate ability to see supernatural entities, and Angela Dodson, her twin sister who is an LAPD detective with too many problems.

On the other hand, it is not known if Tilda Swinton and Peter Tormare will reprise their original characters, where they played the Archangel Gabriel and a sarcastic and cruel version of Satan. The project is at an early stage and so far the only one confirmed has been its protagonist, Reeves.

Constantine 2: What will the sequel be about?

The first installment is based on Hellblazer, the DC and Vertigo comic book. The story is based on Constantine, a suicide survivor and demon hunter who was in hell literally and has returned. He knows that when he dies he will have a one-way ticket to Lucifer's realm and cannot earn enough willpower to ascend to heaven with God.

While helping police officer Dodson investigate the death of his twin, he becomes embroiled in a supernatural plot involving demonic and angelic forces. So in the sequel we could pick up the story where it left off. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it is believed that with the return of the characters, the plot could continue from the end of the first installment or what happened to them some time later. In case you want to catch up on the franchise, the first movieis available on HBO Max.