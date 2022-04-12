The latest adaptation of one of Sally Rooney's novels, 'Conversations With Friends', will come out later this year. Here, check out everything you need to know about this series.

‘Conversations With Friends’ TV series: Cast, plot, release date and everything you need to know

If you’re a fan of romance but with complex characters, ‘Conversation With Friends’ could be the series you have been waiting for. The TV show will adapt the novel of the same name written by Sally Rooney, who is also the author of ‘Normal People’.

This time the story will follow Frances and Bobbi, who are best friends and former lovers. They will meet a married couple, journalist Melissa and actor Nick, and from there, all of them will be involved in new relationships and romantic dynamics which will test their ties.

The series is one of the most anticipated of the year and it’s set to be a success. If you don’t want to miss anything about this new show, keep reading the article to know the release date, plot, where to watch it, the characters and cast.

Conversations With Friends: Release date

The series will premiere in the United States and UK, is a production developed by Element Picture, on May 15, 2022. The series was announced in 2020 and the filming began last year in Northern Ireland.

Where can I watch ‘Conversations With Friends’?

The show will be available in the United States exclusively on Hulu. Meanwhile, if you’re located in the UK, you can watch it on BBC3. The series will have 12 episodes and, probably, only one season.

Conversations With Friends: What is the plot?

The series is focused on writer and college student Frances, who has a special bond with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi. One day, they’ll meet journalist Melissa and her husband Nick, who is an actor. From there, Bobbi and Melissa flirt openly, while Frances falls in love with Nick and they start an affair.

Conversations With Friends characters and cast

Alison Oliver will play Frances

Sasha Lane will play Bobbi

Jemima Kirke is Melissa

Joe Alwyn is Nick

Who will play Nick in ‘Conversation with Friends’? Meet Joe Alwyn

Fans of the book have wondered who will play Nick, Frances’ romantic interest. Well, the role will be portrayed by actor Joe Alwyn, who starred in The Favorite, alongside Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz.