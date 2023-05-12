Corinne Foxx is not only the daughter of one of the film industry’s best-known and most beloved actors, but she has built a long career in the entertainment world. The model and actress made her on-screen debut when she was only six years old, on The Jamie Foxx Show.

One of her most important projects was 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, where she played Sasha. She also made presentations as a DJ and was announced as the one responsible for the melodies of the second season of Beat Shazam during 2018. Four years earlier, she made her big debut in the world of fashion and catwalks.

In 2014 she participated in Le Bal des Débutantes as a professional model. She became the face of major brands such as Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Kenneth Cole and many others. In 2016 she was an icon of the New York Fashion Week, parading for Kanye West‘s Yeezy line.

Corrine Foxx’s age and family

Corinne Marie Bishop was born on February 15, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. She is currently 29 years old. She is the daughter of actor Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline. She is not known to have any siblings so far.

She attended Sierra Canyon School, where she was one of the most popular cheerleaders and was featured on the cover of American Cheerleader in 2011. She then attended the University of Southern California, where she studied public relations and was a member of the all-girls sorority Pi Beta Phi.

After finishing her academic studies, she decided to broaden her talents and enrolled in the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. There she developed her acting skills.

Corrine Foxx’s love life

The young actress is currently single. Corinne has tried to keep her love life fairly private, although it has been confirmed that until recently she was dating Joseph Hooten and had previously been with University of Southern California classmate Austin Lantero.

Corrine Foxx’s net worth

It is not known exactly how much money Jamie Foxx’s daughter has, but it is estimated that she has a fortune of $12 million, according to several media.

Corrine Foxx’s movies and TV shows

Movies

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) as Sasha — Available on Netflix.

Safety (2020) as Kaycee Stone — Available on Disney+.

TV Shows