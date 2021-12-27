Andrew Garfield declared himself as a huge fan of Cobra Kai. Now, creators have shared which role they would give the actor of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' to play in the show.

Cobra Kai Season 4 release on Netflix is around the corner. Fans have plenty to look for, with the appearance of villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and another season already in production. However, there’s always space for more hype and why not imagine that Andrew Garfield could be a part of the franchise?

The actor, who’s known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and The Social Network, has declared himself a huge fan of the series. In November, while promoting his new movie ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!,’ the actor explained how much he loved the show.

Of course, Netflix didn’t waste any time to capitalize the moment and put together a video with the whole cast thanking Garfield for his nice words. It was so touching that the actor let out a few tears. And now, Cobra Kai creators have talked with Collider about the possible role the actor could play in the series.

Could Andrew Garfield join Cobra Kai? Creators share their thoughts

In an interview with Perri Nemiroff from Collider, Cobra Kai’s executive producers and creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald shared their thoughts about a possible role for Garfield, who’s familiar with athletic performance as he proved as Spider-Man.

For Schlossberg, Garfield, who mentioned Miyagi-Do forever, is “gonna gravitate towards Daniel LaRusso.” However, for Heald, Garfield could be a villain: “I feel like he’s a tech billionaire who buys out all the auto sales places in the valley and becomes just the ultimate foil for everybody.”

Meanwhile, Hurwitz believes that “he’s such an amazing talented actor that you’d want to find something that is surprising. I think that you’d give him a unique look and a unique feel and unique angle and make him unlike any other character in the show. I think that’s where we’d start.”

For now, Garfield's appearance in the show is only daydreaming, but you’ll never know. While the fifth season has already been wrapped per reports, if the show continues to be a hit, there could be a season six and maybe Garfield would make an appareance.