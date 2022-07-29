Shakira is not in her best year on a personal level as problems do not stop coming into her life. First Pique's cheating and now she could face years in jail. Here we tell you everything we know about the possible trial with the Spanish Prosecutor's Office.

Shakira, one of the most important women in the music industry, released a statement in which she assures that she will choose to "leave the matter in the hands of the law, with the tranquility and confidence that justice will be right" regarding the criminal proceedings.

The Barcelona prosecutor's office asked for 8 years and two months in prison for being accused of six crimes against the Treasury. The public prosecutor's office attached before the court a brief that says that the Colombian singer defrauded 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014 by pretending that she was not living in Spain at the time.

When the case was presented in court, the Audience of Barcelona endorsed the start of a trial, since in theory they would have proved her residence in the country at that time, which obliges her to pay taxes in the country. But, what has happened that the legal problems have not yet ceased?

Shakira: What's going on with the singer's legal problems

Shakira has already returned the 14.5 million that the Spanish Tax Agency demanded plus another three million for interest, but last Wednesday the singer's press confirmed that she rejected the agreement offered by the prosecution to avoid being judged, as she fully believes in her innocence.

Her legal team started conversations with the prosecution to reach an agreement where she would not have to serve so many years behind bars, but they did not reach a common agreement, so the singer decided to reject the last offer that the ministry offered her. However, she will still be able to reach an agreement for the benefit of both of them until the day of the trial.

The statement issued by his press team affirms that his will has always been to continue with the criminal process and not to settle for the sentence. Another of the requests made by the ministry was an exorbitant fine of 24.5 million dollars.

Shakira: The origins of her tax evasion

In 2012, when the Spanish Treasury claimed the 14.5 million euros when they saw that Shakira was indeed living in the country, she was also accused of hiding multiple incomes by means of domiciles in different tax havens.

In 2017 it was revealed that the singer and her then husband, Gerard Piqué, FC Barcelona footballer, resided with their two children in Spain but was theoretically domiciled in the tax haven of the Bahamas. The case to the investigation carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists for the so-called paradise papers.

The investigation also assured that the singer managed in two countries with tax advantages, Malta and Luxembourg, some 31.6 million euros for royalties from her songs, according to the Argentinean media, Infobae.

Shakira's legal team, especially her lawyers, had to come out to clarify that she was living in the Bahamas since 2004 but that she had to travel non-stop for work until 2015, when her stay in Spain did not exceed the period that obliges her to pay taxes and that the management of those millions was carried out since 2007 through a Maltese company that supposedly met all legal requirements.