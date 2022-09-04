This is the month of awards, without a doubt. Now it's the turn of the Creative Arts Emmys, paving the way for the Primetime Emmys, one of the most important ceremonies in television. Here is the complete list of all the winners of the day.

Although the Primetime Emmys are on September 12, some productions have already snatched the trophies. This weekend it was the turn of the Creative Arts Emmys, which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in various genres of television programming and guest performances on series, as well as exceptional work in multiple categories such as animation and documentaries.

The ceremony took place over two days and the first day saw some big wins for docuseries such as Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back, Adele's One Night Only special and Pepsi's Super Bowl LVI halftime show. As the evening wore on, we saw several musicians win their first Emmy, just one Tony away from EGOT.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Adele and Eminem are among the musicians who are just one award away from joining the privileged group, which refers to a special category of artists who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. To date, 17 people have achieved this.

DAY 1 (Saturday)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Award)

WINNER: Arcane - The Boy Savior (Netflix)

WINNER: Arcane - Happy Progress Day! (Netflix)

WINNER: Arcane - When These Walls Come Tumbling Down (Netflix)

WINNER: The Boys Presents: Diabolical - Boyd In 3D (Prime Video)

WINNER: The House (Netflix)

WINNER: Love, Death + Robots - Jibaro (Netflix)

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried Award)

WINNER: We're Here - Evansville, Indiana (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried Award)

WINNER: Annie! Live (NBC)

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried Award)

WINNER: Legendary - Whorror House (HBO/HBO Max)

WINNER: We're Here - Kona, Hawaii (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: Arcane - "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" (Netflix)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T'Challa

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

WINNER: Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Routine: "Opening" (Prime Video)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: 100 Foot Wave: "Chapter IV – Dancing with God" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

WINNER: Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

Outstanding Commercial

WINNER: "Teenage Dream" – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back – Peter Jackson (Disney+)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Nneka Onuorah (Prime Video)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show – Bridget Stokes (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Adele One Night Only – Paul Dugdale (CBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

WINNER: George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

WINNER: When Claude Got Shot (PBS)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

WINNER: The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

WINNER: Lucy and Desi – David Schwartz (Prime Video)

Outstanding Music Direction

WINNER: The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Narrator

WINNER: Barack Obama – Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

WINNER: Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

WINNER: Love, Death, and Robots (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

WINNER: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night (TBS)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

WINNER: The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

DAY 2 (Sunday)

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award)

WINNER: Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anthony A. Anderson – Anacostia as Sean Williams (YouTube)

Bill Burr – Immoral Compass (The Roku Channel)

Brendan Gleeson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Ikechukwu Ufomadu – Cake (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship – Intersection (YouTube)

Patricia Clarkson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

Desi Lydic – Desi Lydic Foxsplains (YouTube)

Rhea Seehorn – Cooper's Bar (AMC)

Sydnee Washington – Bridesman (YouTube)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary – Wendy O'Brien (ABC)

Barry – Sherry Thomas and Sharon Bialy (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Allison Jones and Ben Harris (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks – Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera Hallman (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building – Bernard Telsey and Tiffany Little Canfield (Hulu)

Ted Lasso – Theo Park (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Euphoria – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, and Jennifer Venditti (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

Severance – Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer (Apple TV+)

Stranger Things – Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

Succession – Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page (Showtime)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick – Avy Kaufman and Erica Arvold (Hulu)

The Dropout – Jeanie Bacharach, Mark Rutman, and Alison Goodman (Hulu)

Inventing Anna – Linda Lowy, Jamie Castro, Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Juliette Ménager, Simone Bär, and Alexandra Montag (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy – Mary Vernieu and Lindsay Graham Ahanonu (Hulu)

The White Lotus – Meredith Tucker and Katie Doyle (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria - Ryan Heffington (HBO/HBO Max)

Goliath – Fred Tallaksen (Prime Video)

The Porter – Christian Vincent (BET+)

Schmigadoon! – Christopher Gattelli (Apple TV+)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas – Mandy Moore and Jillian Meyers (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick – Checco Varese (Hulu)

1883 – Ben Richardson (Paramount+)

1883 – Christina Alexandra Voros (Paramount+)

Gaslit – Larkin Seiple (Starz)

Moon Knight – Gregory Middleton (Disney+)

Station Eleven – Christian Sprenger (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B Positive – Steven V. Silver (CBS)

The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (ABC)

How I Met Your Father – Gary Baum (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta – Christian Sprenger (FX)

Barry – Carl Herse (HBO/HBO Max)

Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Freeform)

Hacks – Adam Bricker (HBO/HBO Max)

Insecure – Ava Berkofsky (HBO/HBO Max)

Russian Doll – Ula Pontikos (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria – Marcell Rév (HBO/HBO Max)

Loki – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Disney+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – M. David Mullen (Prime Video) Ozark – Eric Koretz (Netflix)

Squid Game – Lee Hyung-deok (Netflix)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Todd Banhazl (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish (ABC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories (FX)

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

Angelyne (Peacock)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Loki (Disney+)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

James Lance – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Christopher McDonald – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

James Cromwell – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Arian Moayed – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Martha Kelly – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Sanaa Lathan – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Lee Yoo-mi – Squid Game (Netflix)

Harriet Walter – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy (Hulu)

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Lisey's Story (Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Call Me Kat (Fox)

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883: "1883" – Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian (Paramount+)

Moon Knight: "Asylum" – Hesham Nazih (Disney+)

Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – Dan Romer (HBO/HBO Max)

A Very British Scandal: "Episode 1" – Nathan Barr (Prime Video)

The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant: "The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year" – Blake Neely (HBO/HBO Max)

Loki: "Glorious Purpose" – Natalie Holt (Disney+)

Only Murders in the Building: "The Boy from 6B" – Siddhartha Khosla (Hulu)

Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – Christopher Willis (Apple TV+)

Severance: "The We We Are" – Theodore Shapiro (Apple TV+)

Succession: "Chiantishire" – Nicholas Britell (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki (Disney+)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria: "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name" – "Elliot's Song" by Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and Zendaya (HBO/HBO Max)

Euphoria: "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" – "I'm Tired" by Labrinth, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "How to Chew Quietly and Influence People" – "Maybe Monica" by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (Prime Video)

Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – "Corn Puddin'" by Cinco Paul (Apple TV+) This Is Us: "Day of the Wedding" – "The Forever Now" by Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith (NBC)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The First Lady (Showtime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady (Showtime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne (Peacock)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The First Lady (Showtime)

The Great (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Great (Hulu)

Loki (Disney+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

United States of Al (CBS)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne (Peacock)

Gaslit (Starz)

Impeachment (FX)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry: "starting now" – Ali Greer (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks: "There Will Be Blood" – Jessica Brunetto (HBO/HBO Max) Insecure: "Choices, Okay?!" – Nena Erb (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building: "Fan Fiction" – JoAnne Marie Yarrow (Hulu) Only Murders in the Building: "Open and Shut" – Julie Monroe (Hulu)

Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral" – A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso: "Rainbow" – Melissa McCoy (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria: "The Theater and Its Double" – Laura Zempel, Julio C. Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov, and Aaron I. Butler (HBO/HBO Max)

Severance: "In Perpetuity" – Erica Freed Marker and Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+) Severance: "The We We Are" – Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+)

Squid Game: "Gganbu" – Nam Na-yeong (Netflix)

Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Dean Zimmerman and Casey Cichocki (Netflix) Succession: "All the Bells Say" – Ken Eluto and Ellen Tam (HBO/HBO Max)

Succession: "Chiantishire" – Jane Rizzo (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick: "Black Box Warning" – C. Chi-yoon Chung (Hulu) Dopesick: "First Bottle" – Douglas Crise (Hulu) Pam & Tommy: "I Love You, Tommy" – Tatiana S. Riegel (Hulu) Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – David Eisenberg, Anna Hauger, Anthony McAfee, and Yoni Reiss (HBO/HBO Max) The White Lotus: "Departures" – John M. Valerio (HBO/HBO Max) The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Heather Persons (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane (Netflix)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Loki (Disney+)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

Gaslit (Starz)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

See (Apple TV+)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Hawkeye (Disney+)

Peacemaker (HBO/HBO Max)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO/HBO Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

911 Lone Star (Fox)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry: "710N" – Clay Cullen, David Castillo, Jolene Van Vugt, and Chris Morrison (HBO/HBO Max) The Blacklist: "Between Sleep and Awake" – Chad Michael Hessler (NBC)

Hawkeye: "Echoes" – Carl Richard Burden, Noon Orsatti, Renae Moneymaker, and Crystal Hooks (Disney+)

Moon Knight: "Gods and Monsters" – Daren Nop, Jamel Blissat, Estelle Darnault, and Sara Leal (Disney+)

Squid Game: "Stick to the Team" – Lim Tae-hoon, Shim Sang-min, Kim Cha-i, and Lee Tae-young (Netflix)

Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Matthew Scheib and Jura Yury Kruze (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)