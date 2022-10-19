Now that Creed III is a fact, it's time to catch up on the first installments. Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan were the main characters from the beginning and now it's time for Rocky to step aside. Here, we tell you how and where to watch all the movies by streaming.

Creed has established itself as one of the biggest hits coming out of the Rocky franchise. Now, with the arrival of the small preview of what will be the third installment, many questions have been raised. One of them is why Sylvester Stallone will not be present in his usual and iconic character?

It seems that the 78-year-old actor decided to step aside for Michael B. Jordan to be the new face of the franchise, as there could be a few more movies about the story of Adonis Creed, son of Apollo and protagonist of the new productions. Next year will see Jordan's directorial debut in the film industry.

The news that has surprised the world of professional sports is that boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez will be starring in the new production. It has not yet been revealed what role he will be playing but he can already be seen acting in some scenes of the first trailer. This is not the first time that real boxing greats have appeared in the Rocky franchise.

Rocky franchise: How and where to watch all Creed movies at home

Creed

Available on Sling TV for streaming and on Amazon Prime Video for purchase/rent.

Adonis "Donnie" Johnson is the son of former world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. He was incarcerated in a juvenile reform school in LA when the boxer's widow, Mary Anne, decided to adopt him in 1998. Years later, in 2005, Donnie quit a financial group to follow his dream of being like his father. That's when he decides to look for Apollo's greatest rival and old friend, the great Rocky Balboa. The rest is history.

Creed II

Available on Sling TV for streaming and on Amazon Prime Video for purchase/rent.

Four years after his fight against Ricky Conlan, Adonis has several wins culminating in one of the most important victories of his career. His life seems to be in order and he is reluctant to leave his life in Philadelphia, especially considering his relationship with his now trainer and tutor, Rocky Balboa. But everything changes when Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed his father, comes into play.

Creed III

The third installment has not yet been released (it is scheduled for release on March 3, 2023) but is expected to be on the same platforms after its theatrical run.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damien Anderson, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damien - a fighter who has nothing to lose.