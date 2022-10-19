Michael B. Jordan stars and directs "Creed III", the ninth installment in the "Rocky" franchise. Here, check out everything you need to know such as release date, cast and plot.

Michael B. Jordan will take full creative responsibility for “Creed III”, the final installment of the “Creed” trilogy, as well as the ninth film of the “Rocky” series. Jordan will not only star as Adonis, but he also directed and served as an executive producer.

In an interview with Deadline, Jordan said that "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right.” He will succeed Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., who helmed the first two installments. Creed III was written from a screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, who wrote Will Smith's Oscar-winning King Richard.

“This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake,” added Jordan. Here, check out everything we know about the film such as release date, plot and cast.

Creed III plot: What is the story about?

Like the first two movies, the film will follow Adonis Creed, son of Rocky Balboa's former rival and close friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). This time, Adonis is already a successful boxer and he’s thriving. However, he will encounter a childhood friend Damian, who resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison and he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

Creed III cast: Who is coming back and who is joining the film?

Besides Jordan, Guardians of the Galaxy star Tessa Thompson will also come back. However, Sylvester Stallone won’t be making an appearance this time. The new addition to the cast is Lovecraft County star Jonathan Majors who will play Damian.

The rest of the cast includes: Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, and Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez in undisclosed roles.

When is ‘Creed III’ coming to theaters?

Creed III was initially set for release in November 2022, but it will now arrive on 3rd March 2023 in cinemas. Filming took place from late January to April 2022 in Atlanta. The trailer was released on Tuesday. Check it out.