Cristiano Ronaldo beats out Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, and Kim Kardashian as top earner per Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo is finally beating Lionel Messi in something, and that is he is the top earner in the world per Instagram post. CR7 earns as high as $2.4 million for one sponsored post.

The former Real Madrid star beat out the likes of Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and The Rock. Ronaldo’s biggest campaigns today are with LiveScore, wellness brand Therabody and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

When it comes to him and new Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, the Argentine charges $1.7 million per sponsored post. Here is the top 10 list of the highest earners on Instagram.

Top 10 influencers on Instagram per cost per post

Cristianto Ronaldo – $2.4 million

Kylie Jenner – $1.8 million

Lionel Messi – $1.7 million

Selena Gomez – $1.7 million

The Rock – $1.7 million

Kim Kardashian – $1.6 million

Ariana Grande – $1.6 million

Beyonce – $1.3 million

Khloe Kardashian – $1.3 million

Kendall Jenner – $1.2 million

Information taken from The Sun.