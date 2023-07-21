Cristiano Ronaldo is finally beating Lionel Messi in something, and that is he is the top earner in the world per Instagram post. CR7 earns as high as $2.4 million for one sponsored post.
The former Real Madrid star beat out the likes of Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and The Rock. Ronaldo’s biggest campaigns today are with LiveScore, wellness brand Therabody and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
When it comes to him and new Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, the Argentine charges $1.7 million per sponsored post. Here is the top 10 list of the highest earners on Instagram.
Top 10 influencers on Instagram per cost per post
Cristianto Ronaldo – $2.4 million
Kylie Jenner – $1.8 million
Lionel Messi – $1.7 million
Selena Gomez – $1.7 million
The Rock – $1.7 million
Kim Kardashian – $1.6 million
Ariana Grande – $1.6 million
Beyonce – $1.3 million
Khloe Kardashian – $1.3 million
Kendall Jenner – $1.2 million
Information taken from The Sun.