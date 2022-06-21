The Manchester United star is vacationing with his family in Mallorca, Spain when the incident occurred.

In a scary scene in Mallorca, Spain a black Bugatti Veyron worth in the range of $2 million crashed into a wall, damaging the property and the car. The expensive vehicle belongs to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 is on vacation in Mallorca with his family where they have been photographed aboard a luxury yacht and are said to be staying in the Tramuntana mountains. Ronaldo is in the company of his children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo was not the driver of his car when it crashed in the Sa Coma, Bunyola, Palma de Mallorca area of the island. Here are more details of the scary crash involving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard crashes Bugatti Veyron

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard was driving the expensive car when he lost control and it hit a wall. The front of the car is stated to be “wrecked” and no other cars or people were involved in the incident.

At around 11 AM local time the car crashed against the door of a country house, destroying the door completely. The car was later covered in a tarp and removed from the scene. Ronaldo’s bodyguard is stated to have not suffered any injuries and was around to fill out police reports.

“The car appears to have come off the road and has hit a wall which forms part of the protection to a house with a gas canister deposit behind it. An employee of Cristiano’s was apparently driving at the time and not Cristiano. He was definitely not at the scene when officers arrived", one eyewitness stated as the car was being taken away.