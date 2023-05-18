Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, have been the subject of pervasive allegations that they are experiencing relationship troubles since the beginning of the year. The renowned couple has been together since 2017, but they haven’t tied the knot just yet.

A lot of new rumors have been flying around, too. It had been said that Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, and her daughter-in-law have a rocky relationship and that the Portuguese tried to have them divorced.

Apparently, an article in an Arabic daily with the title, “Dolores Aveiro accused of resorting to witchcraft to separate Ronaldo from Georgina Rodriguez”, has now surfaced. As a result, the 68-year-old sought to clear the air about her relationship with her son’s wife.

What did Dolores Aveiro say on Instagram about the latest rumors concerning Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez?

She has issued a message from the Aveiro family on Instagram: “I affirm that today May 16, 2023, I contacted my lawyers to clear my good name for my family and for what they represent in my life. A piece of news was published in a well-known Portuguese newspaper (a newspaper that consequently uses and abuses the name of my family to promote itself) this news, false, slanderous and even macabre where it speaks of horrible acts that possibly they would have ordered me to do to take away the happiness of one of them my children, this slander is false, malicious and unfounded…

“My good name will never be released in public, I will never allow such an unprofessional source to use my name in vain. I will go to the ultimate consequences not only to protect myself and mine, but I will also prove that the sources, words and writings uttered so far, were merely perverse and unfounded at all.

“I thank those who follow me and respect not only me and mine, pay special attention to what is spoken and written, there are free offenses after this kind of news that hurt, hurt and leave us tied hands when it comes to our most precious asset which is the family. My grandchildren some of them already read and listen to people and critics. And that is why I will not give up until this newspaper proves everything that was written today.”