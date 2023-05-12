Last month, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s relationship was in trouble, according to Spanish and Portuguese media outlets. They went as far as speculating that a breakup between the two was imminent.

Abel Planelles, a popular Spanish TikTok celebrity, also claimed that the pair got into a heated dispute just before getting on an aircraft. Rodriguez allegedly refused to talk to any of the plane’s employees after the argument, and she also refused to interact with the soccer superstar for the duration of the flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine-Spanish social media influencer and model have been romantically involved since 2016. They originally met one another in Madrid and have subsequently shared residences in Turin and Manchester, among others. Since the 38-year-old veteran joined the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, the couple has made Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, their current residence.

What did Dolores Aveiro say about her son Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s relationship?

The rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo would leave girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been shot down by the player’s mother, Dolores Aveiro. The 68-year-old was recently seen in Madeira for the launch of a store when she was questioned about the possibility of family drama involving her famous son.

She brushed off the allegations by stating that marital strife is inevitable. “It’s all lies. Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie“, she was quoted as saying, via Daily Mail.

Taking to social media, the 29-year-old Georgina also denied any discord in the couple’s long-term relationship, saying, ‘The jealous one invents a rumour, the gossipy one spreads it and the idiot believes it.”