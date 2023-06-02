After several years of back and forth, Cruel Intentions will finally get its second chance, but this time in series format. The project is a reboot of the 1999 cult film with a completely new cast.

It is not the first time they try to continue the story or even make a new adaptation. In 2016 it was NBC who ordered a pilot to continue with a tape, led by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who would be back as Kathryn Merteuil.

This came to nothing and previously it was Fox who tried to produce a series of prequels, but they were cancelled before they saw the light of day. Now, the new production is written by Phoebe Fisher with Sara Goodman.

What is the reboot of Cruel Intentions about?

The show will be set in college and will follow two ruthless stepbrothers who do everything they can to stay at the top of the social pyramid. In this case, they will focus on the hierarchy of Greek life at a select Washington DC university.

When will Cruel Intentions series be released?

The series will arrive on the Amazon Prime Video platform, but it is not yet known when and how many episodes the first season will have. Variety reported that the TV adaptation will take some time to reach the screen.

Who are the cast of Cruel Intentions?

The cast has already been chosen and there will be great actors among them. Sarah Catherine Hook will be playing Caroline, while Zac Burgess will be Lucien and Khobe Clarke will be Scott.

It is believed that Sean Patrick Thomas will be the only one to appear of the actors who were in the original film. We previously saw him play Ronald Clifford, but this time he will be playing Professor Chadwick, who teaches at an elite university.

Here, check out the full list of characters and figures: