Freeform’s original series Cruel Summer was released in 2021 and it quickly became an instant hit. And now Season 2 has just premiered its first two episodes, immersing fans in a different decade with a different case.

The first-season followed the mysterious disappearance and eventual rescue of a popular high schooler, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). Her classmate Jeannette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) was accused of knowing where Kate was, but kept it to herself to steal her classmate’s friends and boyfriend.

However, this season the show will follow the same format with three timelines set on Summer 1999, Winter 1999, and Summer 2000. So, where was the new series filmed? Here, check out the locations.

Where was Cruel Summer filmed? All the locations

The first season of Cruel Summer was set in a small town in Texas. However, Season 2 is set in a town in the Pacific Northwest. According to Distractify, it was shot in Vancouver, Canada.

The story follows Luke (Griffin Gluck), a teen who finds himself in a love triangle with his best friends Megan (Sadie Stanley) and Isabella (Lexi Underwood). However, just as the first time around, a mystery will impact their lives.

During the premiere, viewers discover that Luke, Megan’s boyfriend and Isabella’s summer fling, went missing. As the season continues, the mystery surrounding Luke’s disappearance will continue to unravel.