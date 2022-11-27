We're just hours away from the new rain of deals and shoppers are already gearing up to get the best discounts. Here, check if Cyber Monday deals are the same as Black Friday.

The countdown to Cyber Monday has begun and it's time for a new shower of deals, but this time in virtual format. The event was originally created by companies to encourage people to shop online for 24 hours and is now considered an extension of Black Friday sales, which this year fell on November 25.

As is the case every year, the event on Monday, November 28th begins at midnight on the first day of the week after Thanksgiving and will end at 11:59pm. Many major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Target often launch deals on the same day as the "family holiday", but the best way to find out is to subscribe to email newsletters and even follow the brands' social media channels.

In recent years there has been an exponential increase in the number of sales made. The first Cyber Monday took place in 2005 and reached $484 million in sales, while last year it reached $10.7 billion. Undoubtedly, online shopping has encouraged most shoppers to get what they want without leaving home, which has been a great marketing and profit movement for companies.

Cyber Monday and Black Friday have the same offers?

According to Business Insider, for decades Black Friday was the last day to buy great bargains but in recent years, it has been replaced by Cyber Monday as the biggest annual shopping event in the United States. The deals and closeouts provided by the events are similar but not the same, so you may find different products on Monday than on Friday.

Which ones are better?

In theory, the best deals are on Cyber Monday. Although the line is quite thin when it comes to this concept. Many retailers offer the same deals throughout the weekend, so you could find the same thing on both Monday and Friday.

However, for items that are likely to be purchased only once a year or less frequently, the best discounts are found on Black Friday. But, in case you want to buy anything as a gift or even resale items on Friday, the ideal time is Cyber Monday, as it will have better discounts.