The countdown for the rain of deals has started again and now it's time for Cyber Monday, which like every year, takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Here, check out how long the deals will last on November 28th.

After Thanksgiving and then Black Friday, it's now time for Cyber Monday. The 24-hour online shopping event, which was originally created by companies to encourage people to shop online, is considered an extension of Friday's discount sales.

Many major brands have been preparing sales and liquidations for weeks, in order to provide shoppers with the best quality products at unbelievable prices. Recently, the question of when it was best to shop, Friday or Monday, took hold. According to Business Insider, if you are willing to buy products from resellers, Monday is the best option, as many people will start selling items they just bought.

November 28 discounts have become even more gigantic than Friday's, as retail sales skyrocketed to a record during 2022, taking nearly $10.7 billion online. This makes it the biggest and most anticipated retail day of the year. Since that time, many smaller stores have encouraged customers to shop early and online.

How long do Cyber Monday deals last?

As it happens every year, Cyber Monday starts at midnight on the Monday after Thanksgiving and lasts for 24 hours, so it ends at 23:59. However, major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Target usually start with the deals on the same day of the "harvest holiday", but the best way to find out is to subscribe to their email newsletters.

A good option to stay in the know is to follow brands on social media to see the different sales announcements they make a day before the big rain of deals.