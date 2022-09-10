The D23 Expo 2022 announcements are some of the most anticipated of the year, as they involve the Marvel universe and everything new to come from Disney and Pixar. Here we tell you what were all the announcements and news that came out and will come out from now on.

The D23 Expo is Disney's biennial convention where the company opens its doors to all fans and followers for three days to launch all its new products and show the advances of its brands. It began on Friday 9th and took place in Anaheim, California. During the opening ceremony, a series of awards, the Disney Legend Awards, were held, and raised the expectations of what is to come for the 100th anniversary.

Several artists were inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel and Tracee Ellis Ross. In addition, the legacy of Frozen, one of the most important productions of the entire company, which first saw the light of day 9 years ago, in 2013, was also enhanced.

Bob Chapek, CEO of the company, highlighted all the values and mission of the company built by Walt Disney in 1923. "With all the incredible things we have in store for you, it will be worth the wait. This is going to be the biggest D23 in history. We are thinking big, as Walt did a hundred years ago, with innovation and imagination", said the executive in reference to the three years that have passed since the last time the convention was held.

D23 Expo 2022: All Marvel Announcements [List]

Black Panther

- Kevin Feige confirms that Shuri will play a key role in the film.

- Director Ryan Coogler reveals that they are still editing the film.

- The film "focuses on the rest of the world trying to take advantage of WAKANDA's resources when it's at its weakest."

- An exclusive trailer was shown.

Ironheart

- New logo.

- Exclusive preview.

- Anthony Ramos will play The Hood.

- The series explores the battle between magic and technology.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

La película se conectará directamente con Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Randall Park vuelve como Jimmy Woo.

Avance exclusivo.

Werewolf By Night

- Composer Michael Giacchino will direct.

- It is filmed entirely in black and white.

- Opens on October 7.

- Poster and official trailer.

Secret Invasion

- Official trailer.

LOKI

- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) joins the second season as a TVA employee.

- It will start where the first season left off.

Armor Wars

- It will begin filming next year and will take place right after Secret Invasion.

Fantastic Four

- Matt Shakman is confirmed to be the director.

- It is scheduled for release on November 8, 2024.

Echo

- Filming is now complete.

- Vincent D'Onofrio returns as Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again

- Filming will begin in 2023.

- It will have 18 episodes.

- New logo.

Capitan America: New World Order

- Tim Blake Nelson (The Incredible Hulk) will return as the villain The Leader.

- Danny Ramirez will return as the new Falcon.

- Carl Lumbly will return as Isaiah Bradley.

- Shira Haas joins the cast as Israeli superhero Sabra.

- New logo.

Thunderbolts

- The team will consist of Red Guardian, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena and The Winter Soldier.

- David Harbour, Julia Lewis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan return to their respective roles.

The Marvels

- It will start right after Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene.

- Goose the cat returns.

- It focuses on the 3 superheroines who are switched every time they use their powers and must team up to solve their problem.

- Exclusive preview.

D23 Expo 2022: All Disney Announcements [List]