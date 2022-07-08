Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Kya in the new movie from Reese Witherspoon's production company, Where the Crawdads Sing, which also features Taylor Swift singing the title song. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actress.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the new adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing by author Delia Owens, which will be brought to life by Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine. Since its release, the critically and commercially acclaimed novel dominated the New York Times bestseller list and became Amazon's bestselling fiction book throughout 2019.

The actress will bring to life Kya, an abandoned child raised alone to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. Drawn to two young men in town, Kya opens herself up to a surprising new world, but when one of them is found dead, the community immediately makes her the prime suspect, according to Town & Country.

The film will hit the big screen on July 15 this year, according to Sony Pictures. It previously released a trailer announcing who will be part of the cast and who will perform the title song. And it is none other than Taylor Swift, with the song Carolina.

Daisy Edgar-Jones' height and love life

The actress is 24 years old and is 5' 7" feet inches (170 cm). She was born on May 24, 1998, in United Kingdom. At the end of 2021, she ended her relationship with Tom Varey and as far as is known she is still single.

In addition to acting, Daisy has been very interested in music. She has confessed that she would like to produce music videos and her favorite songs are: Strawberry Swing by Coldplay, Never Too Much by Luther Vandross and I Wanna Be Adored by The Stone Roses.

"I love listening to music and imagining a scenario, so someday I'd like to direct a video. I think it's quite a skill", she confessed to Harper's Bazaar.

Daisy Edgar-Jones net worth

According to Stars Unfolded, the actress' net worth is 1 million in total. It is expected that with Witherspoon's new production, Daisy will take home a good sum of money. It is also expected to have a very good box office, as there are several factors that could make this happen, such as the great cast and the soundtrack, led by Taylor Swift.

Daisy Edgar-Jones' movies and TV shows

She made her acting debut with the comedy series Cold Feet, in the role of Olivia Marsden, where Mike Bullen worked as the show's creator. In 2018 she participated in Pond Life and this year in RRR.

The actress became recognized after her role as Emily Gresham in the Fox Networks Group series War of th Worlds. It was directed by Richard Clark and Gilles Coulier, while the show was written by Howard Overman, which was based on HG Wells' 1898 novel.

This year it starred opposite Sebastian Stan in the movie Fresh. The plot follows Noa (Edgar-Jones), who meets the attractive Steve (Stan) in a grocery store and, given her frustration with dating apps, takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve's invitation for a romantic weekend getaway. Only to discover that her new lover has been hiding some unusual appetites, according to IMDb.