Daisy Jones & The Six is the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's Best Seller with Amazon Prime Video. Here we tell you all about the series of the novel, such as its possible premiere date, what it will be about and who is in the cast.

Daisy Jones & The Six is Amazon Prime Video's new project where we will see multiple well-known artists return to the small screen. The series is based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid and follows the rise and fall of a fictional rock band as they get swept up in the maelstrom of a wild 70's lifestyle.

The miniseries will feature ten episodes and while the story is presented in a documentary style (including background interviews with the band), it captures the essence of creativity in the erratic world of those years. Hello Sunshine, Circle of Confusion and Amazon Studios are the production companies in charge of the project.

News of the adaptation was released on July 25, 2019 and fans of the book went wild, as it was one of the best sellers of that year. The series is written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who will also serve as executive producers with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and the author herself.

Daisy Jones & The Six: What is the series about?

The long-awaited adaptation will closely follow the book and looks like it will indeed be faithful to it. The miniseries tells the story of Daisy Jones, an up-and-coming, carefree singer living in Los Angeles. She joins the legendary 1970s rock band, The Six.

As the story unfolds, we learn more and more about the lives of each of the main characters and it highlights the messiness of celebrity culture in the decade as they deal with fame, drugs, heartbreak and a lot of loss during a rather chaotic period of their careers and more. The band aims to create a one-of-a-kind album and will do everything they can to make it happen, no matter the cost.

Daisy and Billy Dunne, the band's leader, have a complex relationship with fame and addiction. Both try to resist the growing and undeniable connection between them as they try to get their lives back on track.

In the book, the band members (Graham, Eddie, Karen, Warren and Billy) tell their first-person perspectives on the story of the band's rise and fall, as well as talk (in the present) about their time on stage and what happened outside the lens of the cameras.

Daisy Jones & The Six: Who are the cast members?

The main cast features some of the most recognizable celebrities in the film industry. Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough will play Daisy Jones, while Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone will play Camila Dunne.

Sam Claflin will play gang leader Billy Dunne, who quickly becomes attracted to Daisy despite being married to his faithful partner Camila Dunne. Suki Waterhouse will be Karen Sirko, The Six's rebellious keyboardist, while Will Harrison will appear as lead guitarist and Billy's brother Graham Dunne.

Josh Whitehouse plays bassist Eddie Roundtree, the group's outcast who often clashes with the band's leader. Sebastian Chacon will play drummer Warren Rhodes and Nabiyah Be will be Simone Jackson, Daisy's best friend.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Obradors and Timothy Olyphant will appear as recurring actors in the roles of Lucia and Rod. The first to join the cast were Riley and Camila in November 2019 and in February 2020 it was the turn of most of the missing members of the gang.



Daisy Jones & The Six: When could it be released?

Filming had to be postponed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it began in late September 2021 and ended as recently as May 2022, Hello Sunshine and several cast members have confirmed. Episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six will arrive on Prime Video in early 2023, on March 3.