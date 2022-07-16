Dakota Johnson is one of the most beautiful, simple and talented Hollywood stars in the film industry. Here we tell you how much money she has made for her most famous movies.

On Friday, Dakota Johnson's latest film, Persuasion, written by Jane Austen, was released on Netflix. But the critics were not very kind and labeled it as one of the worst adaptations of the classic author, while Rotten Tomatoes has given it only 36%.

The American model and actress has exhibited an impressive variety of characters of different genres, which is why she has been listed as one of the most versatile and beloved of the decade. Dakota was influenced by the world of acting from a very young age, since her mother is Melanie Griffith, her father Don Johnson and her stepfather Antonio Banderas.

Her parents recommended her to finish her studies and then dive into the film industry, but after graduating from high school she was rejected from the Julliard School. That didn't stop her dreams of becoming an actress though, and by 1999 she made her big screen debut in Crazy in Alabama, directed by Banderas.

Dakota Johnson's salary as Anastasia Steele

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie did not bring the actress an exorbitant paycheck, as she reportedly took only $250,000 for her performance.

For Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, she negotiated a 7-figure salary for the considered box office success that the first film in the trilogy had. Fifty Shades raked in $570 million at the box office, making Dakota one of the top-grossing actors of 2015, according to Forbes.

Dakota Johnson's salary as Anne Elliot

The beautiful American actress received a $2 million payday thanks to her role as Anne Eliott in Netflix and Jane Austen's new film, Persuasion.

The novel portrays the life of Anne Elliot, a young woman living with a presumptuous family on the verge of bankruptcy. She, for her part, is sad and frustrated after being forced to abandon her great love, Frederick Wentworth, because of his different social class. But, eight years later, Wentworth returns as a respected captain, single and millionaire to meet Anne again. She must choose between giving love a second chance or saving her family.

Dakota Johnson's Net Worth

The actress' net worth is $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The sum is due to the large number of movies and TV series that make up her repertoire. Some of them are The Lost Daughter, Don't Worry, The Social Network, Wounds, Our Friend, Fifty Shades of Grey, Black Mass, A Bigger Splash, Cymbeline, How to Be Single, Suspiria and Bad Times at the El Royale, among others.

Thanks to his salary and hard work, Johnson can afford extravagant items. Like in 2016, when he bought a four-bedroom house and a workout psycho in Hollywood Hills for $3.55 million. The property is located near the mansions of several well-known celebrities and was built in 1947 by architect Carl Maston.