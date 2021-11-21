The season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is coming to an end on Monday with the big finale. Only four celebrities are left in the race for the mirrorball trophy. Here, check out the dances and songs for Week 10.

The big finale of Dancing with the Stars 2021 will be this Monday, November 22. Only four celebrities are left in the race for the mirrorball trophy after nine weeks of intense work. But in order to win the contest, they still have to prove themselves one more time in the ballroom.

The finalists include The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson and celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke.

For the DWTS finale, the pairs will have to dance twice. First, they will be doing a fusion of two dancing styles, and then, they will do a freestyle choreo. There will also be special performances from all the contestants, Melanie C and Jimmie Allen. Here, check out the dances and songs for the finale.

Dancing With the stars finale: Dances and songs

Fusion Dance

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango and Cha Cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX.

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha and Foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble fusion dance to “Never Tear Us Apart” by Bishop Briggs.

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Paso Doble and Cha Cha fusion dance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue.

Freestyle Dance

JoJo and Jenna will perform a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga.

Iman and Daniella will perform a freestyle dance to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Client.

Amanda and Alan will perform a freestyle dance to “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay.

Cody and Cheryl Burke will perform a freestyle dance to a medley of “Beethoven’s Fifth” and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall.