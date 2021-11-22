The finale of Dancing With the Stars is tonight. Only one couple will take the trophy home. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite pair.

The finale of Dancing With the Stars season 30 is here. Tonight, fans will know who will take home the mirrorball trophy after ten weeks of intense work and dancing. Only four celebrities are left and they will have to show their skills one more time to get the prize. If you are in the United States, you can watch the show on FuboTV.

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson and celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke are the ones left in the competition.

The pairs will dance twice during the finale, first doing a fusion of two dancing styles and closing the show with freestyle choreo. Today is the day that they need the most support from their fans, so if you want to know how to vote for your favorite, keep reading.

DWTS 2021: How do I vote during the finale?

To vote for your favorite couple in the DWTS finale, you can do it by SMS text or online via ABC.com, only if you’re located in the US or Puerto Rico. You can vote for multiple couples if you want, but you can only submit 10 votes per couple and per voting method.

Dancing With the Stars 2021finale: When can I vote?

It’s the big day and your favorites need your votes. If you want to vote, you can do so during the broadcast of the show from 8 pm (ET). You have until the last commercial break of the ET/CT broadcast, the only times it will be open.

DWTS 2021 finale: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text AMANDA to 21523 to vote for Amanda Kloots

Text CODY to 21523 to vote for Cody Rigsby

Text IMAN to 21523 to vote for Iman Shumpert

Text JOJO to 21523 to vote for JoJo Siwa

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight (Monday) on ABC at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.