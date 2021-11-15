The semifinals of Dancing With the Stars season 30 are tonight! Here, check out how to vote for your favorite couple.

The awaited semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars season 30 are almost here. Six celebrities, and their pro partner, are still in contention for the Mirrorball trophy. A double elimination is expected tonight, so it’s time to vote for your favorite couple.

JoJo Siwa, Melora Hardin and Amanda Kloots have been the three top contenders so far in the competition. While Siwa has been in the bottom two once, neither Hardin nor Kloots have been threatened to leave the show. Can they make it to the big final?

However, Iman Shumpert and Cody Rigsby, who weren’t at first the best dancers of the show, have grown and made it this far. Also, Suni Lee has improved in the ballroom and she’s ready to take it to the end. Who will be the champion? We’ll see it next week.

Dancing With the Stars 2021 Semifinals: When can I vote?

If you want to vote for your favorite couple on the semifinals night, you can do it during the broadcast of the show from 8 pm (ET). You have until the last commercial break of the ET/CT broadcast, the only times it will be open.

DWTS 2021: How do I vote on the semifinals show?

To vote for your favorite couple in the DWTS semifinals, you can do it by SMS text or online via ABC.com, only if you’re located in the US or Puerto Rico. You can vote for multiple couples if you want, but you can only submit 10 votes per couple and per voting method.

DWTS 2021 Semifinals: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text AMANDA to 21523 to vote for Amanda Kloots

Text CODY to 21523 to vote for Cody Rigsby

Text IMAN to 21523 to vote for Iman Shumpert

Text JOJO to 21523 to vote for JoJo Siwa

Text MELORA to 21523 to vote for Melora Hardin

Text SUNI to 21523 to vote for Suni Lee

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight (Monday) on ABC at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.