Week 8 of Dancing With the Stars 2021 will honor the career of Janet Jackson with a themed night dedicated to the pop star. This week will also feature a double elimination as we approach the semifinals.

Similar to last week’s show, the couples will also dance twice. They will start with a single dance, and they will be participating in a Dance Off against another pair. Each “battle” will be judged by a single judge.

With only six spots left for the semifinals, everyone will try to bring their A-game in the ballroom. And they will need the votes of the audience to make it through. Here, check out how you can vote for your favorite pair in Janet Jackson’s week.

When can I vote for Dancing with the Stars Janet Jackson’s Night?

If you want to vote for your favorite couple on Queen Night, you can do it during the broadcast of the show from 8 pm (ET). You have until the last commercial break of the ET/CT broadcast, the only times it will be open.

DWTS: How do I vote on Janet Jackson’s Night?

To vote for your favorite couple in DWTS, you can do it by SMS text or online via ABC.com, if you’re located in the US or Puerto Rico. You can vote for multiple couples if you want, but you can only submit 10 votes per couple and per voting method.

DWTS 2021: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text AMANDA to 21523 to vote for Amanda Kloots

Text CODY to 21523 to vote for Cody Rigsby

Text IMAN to 21523 to vote for Iman Shumpert

Text JIMMIE to 21523 to vote for Jimmie Allen

Text JOJO to 21523 to vote for JoJo Siwa

Text MELANIE to 21523 to vote for Melanie C

Text MELORA to 21523 to vote for Melora Hardin

Text OLIVIA to 21523 to vote for Olivia Jade

Text SUNI to 21523 to vote for Suni Lee

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight (Monday) on ABC at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.