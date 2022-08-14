The hit dancing competition series will return for its 31th season on Monday, September 19 on DisneyPlus. Here, check out all the past winners of Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 31th season on Monday, September 19 on Disney+, becomeing the first show to ever be broadcasted live on a streaming platform. After 17 years, the show still continue to gather audiences who want to meet the celebrities who will try to win the mirrorball trophy at the end of the season.

Professional dancer Derek Hough, who is now part of the judging panel, has won the show six times, making him the most condecorated dancer so far. However, the other pros will try to help their partners to reach glory.

With legendary supermodel Tyra Banks as a host for the third year in a row. However, this season she will be accompanied by Alfonso Ribeiro, Fresh Prince of Bel-Airstar and Season 19 winner. Here, review the winners of past seasons.

Dancing with the Stars 2022: Full list of past winners

In 2022, former NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach won the Mirrorball trophy. It was the first win for a former basketball player and for Karagach, so the celebration was emotional, including tears and hugs. Here, check out all the winners: