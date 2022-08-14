Dancing With the Stars will return for its 31th season on Monday, September 19 on Disney+, becomeing the first show to ever be broadcasted live on a streaming platform. After 17 years, the show still continue to gather audiences who want to meet the celebrities who will try to win the mirrorball trophy at the end of the season. 

Professional dancer Derek Hough, who is now part of the judging panel, has won the show six times, making him the most condecorated dancer so far. However, the other pros will try to help their partners to reach glory. 

With legendary supermodel Tyra Banks as a host for the third year in a row. However, this season she will be accompanied by Alfonso Ribeiro, Fresh Prince of Bel-Airstar and Season 19 winner. Here, review the winners of past seasons. 

Dancing with the Stars 2022: Full list of past winners

In 2022, former NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach won the Mirrorball trophy. It was the first win for a former basketball player and for Karagach, so the celebration was emotional, including tears and hugs. Here, check out all the winners:

Season  Winners
Season 30 Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
Season 29 Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev
Season 28 Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
Season 27  Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
Season 26  Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson 
Season 25 Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold 
Season 24 Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
Season 23 Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 22 Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd
Season 21 Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough 
Season 20 Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 19 Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson 
Season 18  Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Season 17 Amber Riley and Derek Hough 
Season 16  Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough 
Season 15  Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani 
Season 14  Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd
Season 13 J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff
Season 12 Hines Ward and Kym Johnson 
Season 11 Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough 
Season 10 Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough 
Season 9  Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson 
Season 8  Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas
Season 7 Broke Burke-Charvet and Derek Hough 
Season 6  Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas
Season 5  Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough 
Season 4  Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough 
Season 3 Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke 
Season 2 Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke 
Season 1 Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo 