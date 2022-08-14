Dancing With the Stars will return for its 31th season on Monday, September 19 on Disney+, becomeing the first show to ever be broadcasted live on a streaming platform. After 17 years, the show still continue to gather audiences who want to meet the celebrities who will try to win the mirrorball trophy at the end of the season.
Professional dancer Derek Hough, who is now part of the judging panel, has won the show six times, making him the most condecorated dancer so far. However, the other pros will try to help their partners to reach glory.
With legendary supermodel Tyra Banks as a host for the third year in a row. However, this season she will be accompanied by Alfonso Ribeiro, Fresh Prince of Bel-Airstar and Season 19 winner. Here, review the winners of past seasons.
Dancing with the Stars 2022: Full list of past winners
In 2022, former NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach won the Mirrorball trophy. It was the first win for a former basketball player and for Karagach, so the celebration was emotional, including tears and hugs. Here, check out all the winners:
|Season
|Winners
|Season 30
|Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
|Season 29
|Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev
|Season 28
|Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
|Season 27
|Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
|Season 26
|Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
|Season 25
|Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
|Season 24
|Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
|Season 23
|Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy
|Season 22
|Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd
|Season 21
|Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough
|Season 20
|Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy
|Season 19
|Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson
|Season 18
|Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
|Season 17
|Amber Riley and Derek Hough
|Season 16
|Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough
|Season 15
|Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani
|Season 14
|Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd
|Season 13
|J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff
|Season 12
|Hines Ward and Kym Johnson
|Season 11
|Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough
|Season 10
|Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough
|Season 9
|Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson
|Season 8
|Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas
|Season 7
|Broke Burke-Charvet and Derek Hough
|Season 6
|Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas
|Season 5
|Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough
|Season 4
|Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough
|Season 3
|Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke
|Season 2
|Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke
|Season 1
|Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo