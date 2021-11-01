The 30th season of Dancing With the Stars has been explosive so far and Queen Night wasn't the exception. Here, check out who went home on Week 7 of the show.

Week 7 of Dancing With the Stars rocked the ballroom with Queen night! It was an intense show thanks to the first relay dances. While the nine celebrities gave their all to keep competing for the coveted mirrorball, someone had to go home at the end of the show.

The story of tonight's show was Suni Lee sickness. The Olympian had stomach ache but she really went for it, despite of that. Talking about the dancing, the show opened with the relay groups. In which, Melora Hardin in the first; Olivia Jade in the second and Iman Shumpert got the most points.

Tonight, major favorites Jojo and Jenna received almost a perfect score for their tango. Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater also earned a good scores. Here, check out who went home and who stay.

Dancing With the Stars 2021: Who went home on Week 7?

It was a shocking ending of Week 7 with two of the favorites ending in the bottom two: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and The Miz and Witney Carson. The judges voted unanimously to eliminate The Miz and Witney.

Who’s left this season on Dancing with the Stars?

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

