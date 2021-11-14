Dancing with the Stars season 30 semi-finals are this Monday. Here, check out which songs and dances the remaining couples will be doing.

The semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars season 30 are here! Only six celebrities and their pro partners remain in the competition for the coveted mirrorball trophy. This Monday, another double elimination will leave the four couples who will make it to the final.

This Monday there will be no theme night but that doesn’t mean less fun. After Janet Jackson night, in which Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen were eliminated, this Monday the couples will do two dances: a redemption dance and a new dance, which it will be as usual.

First, the celebrities will repeat a dance style which was difficult for them in past episodes. They will be mentored by one of the judges. Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa and Melora Hardin will be mentored by Len Goodman, while Carrie Ann Inaba will mentor Suni Lee; Derek Hough will mentor Iman Shumpert and Bruno Tonioli will mentor Cody Rigsby.

Redemption Dance

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Argentine Tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project.

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Tango to “Telephone” by Martynas.

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé.

Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Rumba to “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole.

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia.

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a redemption Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo.

New Dance

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi.

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jazz to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West.

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles.

Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Contemporary to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii.

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform an Argentine Tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.