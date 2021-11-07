Season 30th of Dancing With the Stars is heading into the semifinals and this week it will feature a double elimination. Here, check out all the dances and songs for Janet Jackson night.

Season 30th of Dancing with the Stars is approaching the semifinals so that means double elimination this week. Also, Monday’s episode will feature the second double elimination of the season. The couples will be dancing hits from Janet Jackson, a theme that hadn’t been done in the show before.

The eight remaining couples will return to the ballroom and dance twice. First, they will be doing their solo numbers and then they will be doing a Dance off. They will be divided in four groups, two couples in each, and they will be dancing a different style and be judged by a different judge.

Last week, The Miz said goodbye to the show in a surprising bottom two, that also include Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. So, everything can happen in the ballroom. Here, check out who will dance what on Monday’s show.

Dancing With the Stars 2021: Janet Jackson dances and songs

On Monday’s show, couples will have to try to shine with music that is not common in the traditional ballroom dance scene. However, as they have done many times before with Disney songs, Queen songs and Britney songs, the pro dancers will have to come up with something original to win the judges and the audiences. Here, check out the songs:

Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Cha Cha to “Escapade”

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Salsa to “Feedback”

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Cha Cha to “Rhythm Nation”

Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Argentine Tango to “Any Time, Any Place”

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Samba to “All For You”

Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Paso Doble to “If”

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing Jazz to “Miss You Much”

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Paso Doble to “Black Cat”

Dancing with the Stars Week 8 Dance Off Pairings: