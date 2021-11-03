The season 30 of Dancing With the Stars has had incredible moments so far but the ending is almost here. Find out when the big finale will air on ABC.

It’s been seven weeks of emotions, drama and, of course, dancing but the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars is almost coming to an end. Eight celebrities are left in the race for the coveted mirrorball but in a blink will see which pair will be crowned.

After last week's elimination, we know that nobody is safe. But next week the couples will be looking for a spot in the semifinals, which means that the grand finale is almost closer than expected. And they will be doing so dancing to hits of the amazing and unique icon, Janet Jackson.

During the run of the show, we can tell based on social media buzz and the votes of the judges, that the three favorite couples are: Amanda Klootz and Alan Bersten, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson and Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. However, Melora Hardin or Iman Shumpert also have gained the love of the audience.

When is the big finale of Dancing With the Stars 2021?

According to Wikipedia, the big finale will be on November 22, 2021, meaning that this season will only have ten weeks, but there’s nothing official from ABC yet. We know that the semifinals will be on November 15, so it makes sense.

However, that will mean that on Week 8 there will have to be a double elimination and on week 9 another. Last year, season 29 also featured 15 couples and the show had 11 weeks. But, let's see how it goes.

So far, there has been only a double elimination, during the Disney Nights special. Last week, The Miz said goodbye to the show after getting in the bottom two, alongside Jojo Siwa and Jenna, who were saved by the judges.